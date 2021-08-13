Doom Explains Pentagrams to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy #17

Guardians of the Galaxy #17 is in stores on Wednesday, continuing The Last Annihilation (almost certainly not the actual last one of anything — this is Marvel after all). And we've got to ask the question… what's up with all the magic fixation in comics lately? Is it just that we happen to have reached the time when all the people who were big fans of The Craft back in the 90s are in peak Marvel writing age? Just wondering. Our parents thirty years ago would have been very upset about us reading this stuff. Anyway, Doctor Doom explains pentagrams in this preview. Check it out below.

THE LAST ANNIHILATION RAGES ON!

• The Guardians are scattered to save five different planets – but it's already too late for Chitauri Prime.

• Why those five? What are the true plans of the mysterious enemy targeting our universe? Only DOCTOR DOOM knows…

• …but with the entire Chitauri species out for his blood, he might not survive to stop them!

