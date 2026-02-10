Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: brett bean, D'Orc

D'Orc #1 Second Print Gets A Half-An-Absolute-Batman Print Run

D'Orc #1 second print gets a half-an-Absolute-Batman print run... that's 25,000 copies... third print anyone?

Article Summary D'Orc #1 second print hits 25,000 copies, half the run of Absolute Batman's new printings

Brett Bean's D'Orc #1 dominates the comic charts with multiple variants and hot eBay sales

Newcomer D'Orc draws big comparisons to hits like Department of Truth, Stray Dogs, and Saga

D'Orc #2 arrives March 11 after the second print, with more fantasy mayhem and fan excitement

Did you see the Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week list this morning? Most of which were Brett Bean's D'Orc #1 in eight different variants? As well as Bleeding Cool's weekend report on the sales that D'Orc was getting on eBay? Well, the added demand has given Image Comics its biggest second printing print run this century, with nearly 25,000 in orders. Which, for reference, is half what new printings of Absolute Batman have been getting. Comparisons have been made to James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' The Department of Truth, Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner's Stray Dogs, and even Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga, but it smacks more of Morning Glories and Chew to me…

D'Orc #2 will be published on the 11th of March, a week after the second printing of #1 is out, on the 4th of March, and we have a look at that as well. "I've run out of words for the reaction to D'orc and his healthy dose of hope, humor, and violence!" said Bean. "Not a great look for a writer, but the Dictionary suggested amazed, floored, confused, and overwhelmed so let's go with all of the above."

D'ORC #1 2ND PTG

(W) Brett Bean (A) Brett Bean, Jean Francois Beaulieu (CA) Brett Bean

Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. And caught dead-center? D'ORC. With a wholly inconvenient doomsday prophecy, the half dwarf, half orc—all D'ORC—is fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures, will know his name and want him dead. There will also be a chicken. Join fan-favorite artist BRETT BEAN (I HATE FAIRYLAND, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL THE CROCODILE), colorist JEAN-FRANÇOIS BEAULIEU (I HATE FAIRYLAND), and letterer NATE PIEKOS (MINOR THREATS) for a hilarious high-fantasy romp perfect for fans of CONAN, LORD OF THE RINGS, and of course, GERT's deadpan humor.

$3.99 3/4/2026

D'ORC #2

(W) Brett Bean (A) Brett Bean, Jean Francois Beaulieu (CA) Brett Bean

D'Orc is avoiding every wizard and warrior because some DOOMSDAY prophecy says he will destroy the world. Can he change their minds? Probably not. D'Orc, his magic shield, and Ghost-chicken-with-its-head-cutoff are too busy facing a bigger challenge, KIDS!?! They're time thieves. Oh, and there's a Time Lord. That guy sucks.

$3.99 3/11/2026

(W) Brett Bean (A) Brett Bean, Jean Francois Beaulieu (CA) Brett Bean D'Orc is avoiding every wizard and warrior because some DOOMSDAY prophecy says he will destroy the world. Can he change their minds? Probably not. D'Orc, his magic shield, and Ghost-chicken-with-its-head-cutoff are too busy facing a bigger challenge, KIDS!?! They're time thieves. Oh, and there's a Time Lord. That guy sucks. $3.99 3/11/2026 D'ORC #3

(W/A/CA) Brett Bean

D'orc is being followed by an annoyingly large and ominous Dwarf aimed on erasing him from existence. For real. Like with a potion from the Silver Witch. Is that even possible? To permanently be erased from existence? Probably, because magic is real. D'orc faces off against a real threat with a giant hammer. Things will happen that will change his fate forever. Or he'll get wiped from existence. 50/50 chance on this one.

$3.99 4/8/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!