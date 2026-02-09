Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: brett bean, D'Orc, ebay

Brett Bean's D'Orc #1, Standard Cover, Now Sold For $61 On eBay, Raw

The standard cover of Brett Bean's D'Orc #1 has now sold, raw, for $61 on eBay, while the preview sells for $225

Article Summary D'Orc #1 standard cover sells raw for $61 on eBay, with rare variants reaching up to $275.

Image Comics' D'Orc #1 goes to an immediate second printing amid huge aftermarket demand.

Retailer-exclusive and high-ratio variants of D'Orc #1 are commanding major premiums online.

D'Orc delivers high-fantasy adventure from creator Brett Bean, blending humor and epic action.

That is a massive hit, straight out of the gate. Brett Bean's new comic book from Image Comics, D'Orc, has not only gone to an instant second printing but has exploded on the aftermarket even more and even faster than the Absolute titles did.

A copy of the standard cover has sold for up to $62, raw, on eBay, with many at $50 and over before lots were dropped onto the market for $30 each. A pre-graded CGC 9.8 copy has sold for $120.The Jorge Corona Cover B has sold for $25. The Jason Howard Cover C has sold for $36. The open order sketch cover has sold for $50, raw. The 1:25 Ryan Ottley cover has sold for $150, raw. The 1:50 Ryan Stegman cover has sold for $225, raw. And the D'Orc #1 Preview has sold, raw, for $275.

Retailer exclusive variant covers have also received a lot of attention. The Mel Milton 250 copy variant has sold raw for $150. The Thatboycrisp Jesse Lundeberg virgin 500 copy variant has sold raw for $75. The Ryan G Browne Slabulous 500 copy variant has sold raw for $60. The East Coast PXVX variant sold for $45. The Prestos Comics J Gonzo 500 copy variant has sold for $40 and $60 signed. And the Tel Comics Chrissie Zullo cover has sold for $26, raw.

D'ORC #1

(W) Brett Bean (A) Brett Bean, Jean Francois Beaulieu (CA) Brett Bean

Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. And caught dead-center? D'ORC. With a wholly inconvenient doomsday prophecy, the half dwarf, half orc—all D'ORC—is fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures, will know his name and want him dead. There will also be a chicken. Join fan-favorite artist BRETT BEAN (I HATE FAIRYLAND, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL THE CROCODILE), colorist JEAN-FRANÇOIS BEAULIEU (I HATE FAIRYLAND), and letterer NATE PIEKOS (MINOR THREATS) for a hilarious high-fantasy romp perfect for fans of CONAN, LORD OF THE RINGS, and of course, GERT's deadpan humor.

$3.99 2/4/2026

(W) Brett Bean (A) Brett Bean, Jean Francois Beaulieu (CA) Brett Bean

D'Orc is avoiding every wizard and warrior because some DOOMSDAY prophecy says he will destroy the world. Can he change their minds? Probably not. D'Orc, his magic shield, and Ghost-chicken-with-its-head-cutoff are too busy facing a bigger challenge, KIDS!?! They're time thieves. Oh, and there's a Time Lord. That guy sucks.

$3.99 3/11/2026

(W/A/CA) Brett Bean

D'orc is being followed by an annoyingly large and ominous Dwarf aimed on erasing him from existence. For real. Like with a potion from the Silver Witch. Is that even possible? To permanently be erased from existence? Probably, because magic is real. D'orc faces off against a real threat with a giant hammer. Things will happen that will change his fate forever. Or he'll get wiped from existence. 50/50 chance on this one.

$3.99 4/8/2026

