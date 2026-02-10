Brett Bean's D'Orc Dominates The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, D'Orc, hottest comics

From ashcans and blanks to high-ratio incentives, Brett Bean's breakout Image debut dominates the aftermarket alongside continued interest in Assorted Crisis Events and the Absolute Universe. D'Orc landed in local comic shops last week and absolutely took over the market. A portion of the team behind I Hate Fairyland delivered an awesome work that had collectors from all corners of the market talking. As a result, nearly every version landed on our list this week, as those who missed out at the LCS hit the online marketplace hard in search of any copy to get their hands on! Absolute Wonder Woman makes an appearance courtesy of Hecate, while Assorted Crisis Events experiences the love of the community in the charts for the ten hottest comics of the week … courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

D'ORC ASHCAN #1 | DRAWN TO IT STUDIOS | OCTOBER 2025 Advertised way back in October 2025, D'ORC was the passion project from a portion of the team behind "I Hate Fairyland". Brett Bean, the main driving force, received a ton of love when delivering ideas to the internet. Bean is also co-creator of Dungeon Crawler Carl, which drew in a lot of interest. But the ashcan, as usual, was a limited thing for collectors to get at the time. Now that issue #1 has hit the stands, collectors are doubling back in a hurry to secure a preview copy of the series. One week in, the series is a massive success and already getting a second printing. That started right here with this book, and that's where most collectors' attention has shifted. We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $227. D'ORC #1 – BRETT BEAN – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Brett Bean and the team crushed it with this book! The online community had been talking for some time that this was a book to watch when it dropped. And many did! But the community, nor the series, was quite ready for the attention it's gotten. Collectors picked up a copy, loved it, and it took over the word-of-mouth conversation like wildfire. Before the end of the day, LCS were sold out, and copies were being traded at a premium. Now we're seeing that played out over the course of less than a week, and momentum is building! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $44. D'ORC #1 – BLANK | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Oftentimes, blank variants for popular comics fly under the radar. They're great for the fan who loves a remark from a creator of the series or a bold signature. But that's not for everyone. However, creator Brett Bean has already displayed some remarks online, and collectors are loving them! Quickly, those who want that service snagged up copies, should they get a chance to get a remark of their own. Others secured it simply because it was a copy of #1. Either way, it was moving in a hurry last week! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #5 – HAYDEN SHERMAN – REGULAR | DC | FEBRUARY 2025 It may not seem like much, but the introduction of Hecate in this issue would go on to connect some Absolute dots. Mainly, the symbol of Hecate appears in Absolute Batman's orbit, leading to the coming together of Wonder Woman and Batman in this universe. Where it goes is anyone's guess, but the importance Hecate may play has become more defined as the story plays out. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. D'ORC #1 – JASON HOWARD | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Collectors were snagging every version of this book they could last week. The majority of LCS weren't ordering a ton of copies, with mostly Cover A lining the shelves. But some secured this cover from Jason Howard. Others had to hit the online marketplace to secure it. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29. D'ORC #1 – RYAN OTTLEY (1:25) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 One of two ratio variants, this variant from industry stallwort Ryan Ottley is racing up the charts thanks to limited availability. Very few LCS ordered enough copies to hit the ratio, and those that did likely got one copy of this if they were lucky. That quickly made this one of the versions to get, outside of the super-limited versions exclusive to online retailers. We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $177. D'ORC #1 – JORGE CORONA | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Yet another version collectors are snagging up, no matter what! Some may have gotten lucky and seen this variant on the shelf at their LCS, but most likely didn't. But that doesn't matter at this point, as if it's a version of D'ORC #1, collectors are buying it. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35. D'ORC #1 – RYAN STEGMAN (1:50) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 Ryan Stegman delivered the highest ratio available for this book. Those LCSs who weren't ready to order 25 copies to hit ratio weren't ordering 50, making this an incredibly hard book to secure. Even the limited online marketplace variants had an easier route to secure a copy, as collectors at least knew where to look and how many were available. This 1:50, however, took a lot more guesswork, which didn't occur in time before D'ORC went parabolic. Now, collectors are left to scour the online aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $208. D'ORC #1 – J. GONZO – PRESTOS COMIC SHOP (LIMITED 500) | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 This variant is stellar, available from Prestos Comic Shop and limited to 500 copies. That at least gave collectors a benchmark and starting line. But once word hit online, D'ORC was solid, and collectors started angling for a copy. This retailer quickly sold out, and the aftermarket game of chicken began! We tracked 79 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 54% with a high sale of $75 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $60. ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #7 – ERIC ZAWADZKI & JORDIE BELLAIRE – REGULAR | IMAGE | DECEMBER 2025 There are a massive number of collectors with eyes on this series. With the community coalescing around it toward the tail end of last year as one of the best series in the game, there was bound to be some attention. Then, issue #8 had the newsprint gimmick the community loved, but there was a ton of discussion surrounding collectors who missed out. That's led to somewhat of an overcorrection, as collectors have now shifted to securing every issue from the run regardless. The aftermarket on this book has risen across the board, and if the creative team continues to deliver a killer read, will likely continue to do so. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 8th, 2026.*

