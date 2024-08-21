Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, james tynion iv

Dstlry: James Tynion IV & Elsa Charretier's The City Beneath Her Feet

James Tynion IV and Elsa Charretier's The City Beneath Her Feet, a "hyper-kinetic, stylish action romance" comic from Dstlry

Article Summary James Tynion IV & Elsa Charretier debut new grindhouse thriller comic, The City Beneath Her Feet, on Dstlry.

Follow Zara's dangerous journey in a hyper-kinetic, stylish action romance set in period Manhattan.

Zara discovers her first love Jasper was a deadly assassin; now she faces threats from Jasper's enemies.

The City Beneath Her Feet offers vibrant, emotion-filled art by Charretier, with Bellaire & Bidikar on colors and letters.

James Tynion IV and Elsa Charretier have announced a new grindhouse thriller of a comic set in a period Manhattan for Dstlry. The City Beneath Her Feet is described as a "hyper-kinetic, stylish action romance" with colourist Jordie Bellaire and letterer Aditya Bidikar.

"THE CITY BENEATH HER FEET is a blood-splattered love letter to New York City. The street-level blockbuster revolves around a writer named Zara who is thrust back into the orbit of Jasper Jayne—the mysterious and distant love of her life, the inspiration and muse for her writing in the years that followed their meeting—after Zara learns she was left as Jasper's emergency contact. Zara quickly discovers the reason for Jasper's mysterious life: she was one of the most dangerous assassins in the world, and now the people who came for her are pursuing Zara, suspecting she has intimate knowledge of their forbidden secrets. Pursued by Jasper's lethal fellow assassins, Zara must navigate a labyrinth of double crosses, insidious secrets, and gloriously orchestrated fight ballets to unravel the mystery of Jasper's life. "This is a story about the people you fall in love with who change your life forever, and realizing all the things you thought you knew about them were wrong. It's also one of the most viscerally fun, violent, and sexy comics I've ever had the opportunity to write," says co-creator and writer James Tynion IV. "More than that, it's also my chance to write a real love letter to New York City, where I was born and where I've spent the majority of my adult life, and tell that story in the language I learned watching Tarantino movies and romantic comedies on loop as a young man. And I get to do it with Elsa, Jordie, and Aditya—three of my favorite creators working in comics today."

"This vibrant, dangerous underbelly of New York City is so remote from my life as a French artist living by cows and sheep that it's been exhilarating to come up with my own buzzing, fantasized, high-octane version," explains co-creator and artist Elsa Charettier. "James' energetic scripts are perfect to combine my experience of drawing emotional depth and unlock new levels of gravity-halting action scenes. I've already fallen head over heels with Jasper's cat-like va-va-voom and Zara's true New Yorker personality, and I know you will too." "Each issue of THE CITY BENEATH HER FEET is presented in DSTLRY's perfect-bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. "It's the DSTLRY difference," says DSTLRY CCO & Co-Founder Chip Mosher. "James and Elsa are absolute masters of their craft, and their collaboration on THE CITY BENEATH HER FEET is exhilarating," say DSTLRY co-founder and CCO Chip Mosher. "It's a relentless barrage of color, motion, and hormones. November can't come soon enough," added DSTLRY co-founder and CEO David Steinberger."

With concept art for characters Jasper Jayne, Zara and Liz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!