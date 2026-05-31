Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dora Star Explorer, dora the explorer, Nex, Nex Playground

New Voice-Interactive Game Dora Star Explorer Released

Dora the Explorer fans can play a new voice-interactive game, Dora Star Explorer, now available on the Nex Playground platform

Article Summary Dora Star Explorer is now available on Nex Playground, bringing a new voice-interactive adventure to Dora the Explorer fans.

Players help Dora restore fallen stars across five colorful locations while learning new words through active mini games.

Dora Star Explorer blends motion and voice controls with shouting, clapping, wiggling, and arm flapping to drive gameplay.

The game supports solo or two-player co-op, with randomized mini games and familiar characters like Boots, Backpack, and Swiper.

Nex, developer and maker of Nex Playground, has launched a new interactive title based on Dora the Explorer, as you can now try Dora Star Explorer. Working with Paramount to use the famous educational kids' show characters and settings, the game will take kids (and parents) on a voice-interactive adventure where you'll learn new words while also getting some exercise in with various minigames and activities. The game is available right now through their shop, but like all games on Nex Playground, you need the Nex Playground box and camera setup in order to play it.

New Voice-Interactive Game Dora Star Explorer Announced

In Dora Star Explorer, the stars have fallen from the night sky, and players are invited to embark on a journey to help restore them. Guided by Map, players set off on a cooperative adventure across five colorful destinations, collecting fallen star pieces along the way. Once every star has been recovered, players return them to the sky to rebuild the constellations and complete their quest with Dora. Along the way, players will encounter more of their favorite characters, like Backpack, Isa, Tickle Fish, Boots, and even Swiper!

Gameplay unfolds through a series of fast-paced, replayable mini games designed to keep every adventure feeling fresh. Key gameplay elements include:

Motion + Voice Adventures: Chomp, shout, call, wiggle, clap, and flap your arms to trigger fun on-screen actions across each environment.

Chomp, shout, call, wiggle, clap, and flap your arms to trigger fun on-screen actions across each environment. Five Vibrant Destinations: Explore Guava Geyser, Rainbow Reef, Windy Woods, and Isa's Garden and Caves, each with unique mini games featuring familiar friends like Chompy, Rosettes, and more.

Explore Guava Geyser, Rainbow Reef, Windy Woods, and Isa's Garden and Caves, each with unique mini games featuring familiar friends like Chompy, Rosettes, and more. Cooperative Family Play: Choose between a single-player adventure or a two-player cooperative mode, perfect for siblings and parents to join in.

Choose between a single-player adventure or a two-player cooperative mode, perfect for siblings and parents to join in. Built-In Replayability: Replay adventures across different levels with randomized mini games at every location, so no two journeys feel the same.

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