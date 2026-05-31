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Casey Jones Joins NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Line

Cowabunga Dudes! NECA has unveiled new 7” scale figures for the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 Cartoon

NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) series line continues with a new reveal straight from the streets. Casey Jones is now joining the ongoing Ultimate 7" scale action figure series, which is inspired by the hit 2012 Nickelodeon-era reboot. This new release delivers a fully reworked sculpt that captures Casey's younger, smaller, and more childlike appearance from the cartoon. Armed with attitude and whatever he can find in a dumpster or locker room, Casey Jones is easily one of the more unpredictable allies in the Turtles' world. NECA's version leans into that chaotic charm with animated deco, a more slender body, and enough accessories to keep Shredder away.

Casey Jones is fully articulated and perfectly scaled with the other 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. NECA was sure to give this scrappy fighter two swappable heads, including a masked and unmasked portrait. Other accessories are an extra hand, a baseball bat, hockey sticks, a hockey puck, and a rattle can. If you are a big fan of the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, then bringing home Casey Jones is a no-brainer. Pre-orders for the TMNT (2012) Ultimate Casey Jones are already live for $39.99 with an October 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Casey Jones

"Booyakasha! NECA brings you all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures based on the hit 2012 Nickelodeon animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation. Featuring incredible painted details and episode-specific accessories, this 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure of Casey Jones is highly articulated and showcases an all-new sculpt. It includes interchangeable heads and hands, a baseball bat, hockey sticks, a hockey puck, and rattle cans. Comes in collector friendly packaging and illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

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