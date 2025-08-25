Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, galactic

Dstlry's November 2025 Full Solicits, Launching Galactic #1

Dstlry's November 2025 Full Solicits, Launching Galactic #1

Article Summary Dstlry debuts Galactic #1 by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna, a wild sci-fi love story set in space

Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla conclude their cosmic horror series White Boat with issue #3

Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming’s Endeavour #2 intensifies the survival drama among stranded children

Scott Hoffman and Alberto Ponticelli’s Warm Fusion gets a deluxe hardcover collection for mature readers

Dstlry launches Galactic #1 by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna in their November 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as more White Boat by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla, Endeavour by Stephanie Phillips and Marc Laming and the collection of Warm Fusion by Scott Hoffman and Alberto Ponticelli.

GALACTIC #1

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT FROM Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy, Indigo Children) and Amilcar Pinna (Generation X, All-New Ultimates)! What if George Lucas and Quentin Tarantino f@#&ed and had a baby? That baby would be Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna's GALACTIC. An ultraviolent interstellar romance that tells the story of a roguish bounty hunter hired to bring back a Princess on a death-bender on a hippy planet, and inadvertently find themselves caught in the crossfire of an intergalactic war. And maybe, just maybe, falling in love along the way! Did we mention there's a talking dog who pilots the starship?! For fans of STAR WARS, SAGA, and SEX CRIMINALS. Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

On Sale: November 2025 | $8.99 (48 Pages) | Mature | Prestige | FOC: 10/06</h2>

Story by Curt Pires, Art by Amilcar Pinna.

Covers by Amilcar Pinna (Cover A, Cover F), Tula Lotay (Cover B, Cover X), James Stokoe (Cover C, 1:10), Dalton Rose (Cover D, 1:25), Sara Pichelli (Cover E), Blank Sketch (Cover G).

WHITE BOAT #3

The hit series from the acclaimed team behind Detective Comics and Night of the Ghoul comes to its dramatic conclusion! After learning the dark secrets of the mysterious island, Lee is left to decide if he wants to join these cosmic cultists or make a break for freedom. But when he's unwilling to leave his metamorphic monster of a brother behind, he will make a fateful decision that might save their necks but doom the entire planet! WHITE BOAT reunites Scott Snyder, the visionary writer who redefined comic book dread with Wytches and introduced Batman into a terrifying, cerebral era reunites with modern noir master Francesco Francavilla for a white-knuckle descent into Lovecraftian maritime madness! Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of HEREDITARY, THE HOST, JURASSIC PARK, & THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU.

On Sale: December 2025 | $8.99 (48 Pages) | Mature | Prestige | FOC: 10/13</h2>

Story by Scott Snyder, Art by Francesco Francavilla.

Covers by Francesco Francavilla (Cover A, Cover B), Patrick Horvath (Cover C, 1:5), Werther Dell'Edera (Cover D, 1:10), Jeremy Bastian (Cover E, 1:15), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Cover F).

ENDEAVOUR #2

The hit DSTLRY series continues from Stephanie Phillips, the acclaimed writer of LIFE, Phoenix, and Grim, and Marc Laming, amazing artist of Star Wars, Red Sonja and more! The seven stranded children are now truly alone aboard the drifting Endeavour, with no adults left to guide them and a storm closing in. As hunger and fear take hold, alliances start to form as each child struggles to maintain control over an increasingly lawless world. In the face of isolation and the vast unknown, the line between friend and foe blurs, and the desperate search for survival begins to tear them apart. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of LORD OF THE FLIES and YELLOWJACKETS.

On Sale: December 2025 | $8.99 (48 Pages) | Mature | Prestige | FOC: 10/20</h2>

Story by Stephanie Phillips, Art by Marc Laming.

Covers by Marc Laming (Cover A), Eliza Ivanova (Cover B), Bengal (Cover C, 1:10), Rossi Gifford (Cover D, 1:25), Andrew Currey (Cover E).

ISBNs: 61499847369400211 (A), 61499847369400221 (B), 61499847369400231 (C), 61499847369400241 (D), 61499847369400251 (E).

WARM FUSION HARDCOVER

Writer Scott Hoffman (Nostalgia, Wag) of Scissor Sisters fame teams up with artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, Goodnight Paradise, Orc Island) for a sci-fi/horror mystery that pushes the limits of the grotesque. New York City, over two decades into the future, has been devastated by crime, ongoing storms, radiation from a terrorist incident in Times Square and the genetic mutations caused by a life-saving "cure." After a series of murders rip through the city's brothels, an escort named Vin Young, who cosplays as the Brothers Grimm's Snow White—and is one of the generation of deformed victims—pursues the killer, or killers, reluctantly joining forces with Jarrod Hannover, the lone cop assigned to the case. The two eventually arrive at a biotech megacorp developing a cellular metal called Warm Fusion—a pioneering technology meant to replace prosthetics limbs—and soon confront the sociopathic scientist Nicholas Fleischer, his monstrous partner, Mr. Barnaby, and the hideous monster that they've been secretly developing. WARM FUSION is a dark, sci-fi thriller, mixing the body horror of David Cronenberg with the bleak urban future of Blade Runner. For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP. The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series. The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three-issue series, plus a different cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out.

On Sale: December 2025 | $30 (152 Pages) Mass Market Hardcover | $75 (168 Pages) Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover | Mature

Story by Scott Hoffman, Art by Alberto Ponticelli.

Covers by Alberto Ponticelli (Mass Market Hardcover), Tula Lotay (Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover).

The hit series collected for the first time! Exclusive Direct Market Edition will be printed to order!

