Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: diamond, hero initiative

Dynamite Fundraising Humble Bundle Last Day – $1600 Of Comics For $16

Dynamite's fundraising Humble Bundle is having its last day, with 74 graphic novel volumes, $1600 worth of comics for less than $16

Dynamite Entertainment has been having a hard time lately. One of the publishers most vulnerable to the Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy, and one of the most betrayed, I had been briefed to expect bad things of the publisher. But as it stands, they have managed to make it through without the measures that some other publishers have been forced to undergo. This has come from extreme sacrifice, however, and there's one way that folk can help, and maybe get a bargain in the process.

For the next twenty-four hours, Humble Bundle has Dynamite Entertainment's largest digital comic bundle ever for their twentieth anniversary, with a minimum payment of $15.84, nabbing you seventy-four graphic novels or large comics collections, $1,600 worth of comic books, more than 20,000 pages worth across two decades, including Red Sonja, Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Army of Darkness, Project Superpowers, and many more from creators Garth Ennis, Alex Ross, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Tim Seeley, Amy Chu, Al Ewing, Rick Remender, Kevin Smith, Mike Carey, Kieron Gillen, Jason Shawn Alexander, Dan Abnett, Mark Millar, Grant Morrison, and many more.

As well as Dynamite, the bundle also contributes to The Hero Initiative, which provides assistance to creators from both the past and present who are facing financial and medical difficulties. Here's a list…

Adolescent Radioactive Blackbelt Hamsters (2008) #1-4

Complete Alice in Wonderland #1-4

Army of Darkness Movie Adaptation

Army of Darkness: Ashes 2 Ashes #1-4

Army of Darkness: Shop 'Till You Drop Dead #1-4

Army of Darkness vs. Reanimator #1-4

Army of Darkness (2006) #5-13

Army of Darkness (2007) #1-27

Ash vs. the Army of Darkness #1-6

Tales of Army of Darkness

Athena #1-4

Barbarella (2017) #1-4

The Black Bat #1-12

Blackbeard: Legend of the Pyrate King #1-6

Chaos! (2014) #1-6

Control #1-6

Dead Irons #1-4

Dejah Thoris (2016) #1-6

Dejah Thoris (2018) #0-10

Dejah Thoris (2019) #1-12

The Devilers #1-7

Devolution #1-6

DIE!namite #1-5

Complete Dracula #1-5

Ex-Con #1-5

Green Hornet (2010) #1-5

Jennifer Blood (2011) #1-36

Jennifer Blood: Born Again #1-5

Jennifer Blood: First Blood #1-6

The Ninjettes (2012) #1-6

John Carter: The End #1-5

Jungle Girl #0-5

Jungle Girl: Season 2 #1-5

Jungle Girl: Season 3 #1-4

Karma Original Graphic Novel

Legenderry Tailspinners #1-3

The Mocking Dead #1-5

Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt (2010) #1-10

Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt (2018) #1-5

The Precinct #1-5

Project Superpowers #0-7

Project Superpowers: Chapter Two #0-12

Prophecy #1-7

Raise the Dead #1-4

Raise the Dead 2 #1-4

Reanimator (2015) #1-4

Marvel Feature (1975) #1-7 – Starring Red Sonja

Red Sonja (1977) #1-15

Red Sonja (2006) #0-80

Red Sonja (2013) #0-18

Red Sonja (2016B) #0-20

Queen Sonja #1-35

Red Sonja: Unchained #1-4

Red Sonja: Wrath of the Gods #1-5

Red Sonja/Tarzan #1-6

Legends of Red Sonja #1-5

Red Sonja: Ballad of the Red Goddess Original Graphic Novel

Seduction of the Innocent #1-4

Sheena: Queen of the Jungle #0-10

Sherlock Holmes (2009) #1-5

Super Zombies #1-5

Lord of the Jungle (2011) #1-15

Lords of the Jungle #1-6

Terminal Hero #1-6

Thhun'Da #1-5

A Train Called Love #1-10

Vampirella (1969) #1-14

Vampirella (1997) #1-6

Vampirella (2010) #1-26

Vampirella Strikes (2013) #1-6

Vampirella (2017) #0-11

Vampirella (2019) #0-6

Weaver #1-6

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!