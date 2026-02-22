Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Aladdin, Stitch, Supernatural, the boys, thundercats, vampirella

Dynamite May 2026 Full Solicits With Ben10, Aladdin, Stitch & More

Dynamite May 2026 Full Solicits with launches for Ben 10, Aladdin, Stitch, Red Sonja and more

Article Summary Dynamite unveils new titles for May 2026, including Ben 10, Aladdin, Stitch 626, and Red Sonja launches

Beloved franchises return with fresh stories: Thundercats, SilverHawks, Supernatural, Muppets Noir, Lion King

Disney Villains and fan-favorites get spotlight issues, plus Archie X Army of Darkness and Thundarr the Barbarian

Variant covers, blind bags, omnibuses, and exciting creative teams round out the full May 2026 solicitations

Dynamite launches Aladdin, Ben 10, Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword and Stitch 626 in their May 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the latest from Vampirella, ThunderCats, Space Ghost, SilverHawks, Ursula, Gaston, Supernatural, Muppets Noir, Lion King, Archie X Army Of Darkness, Thundarr The Barbarian and more, much more…

ALADDIN #1

(W) James III (A) Agnese Eterno (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

WELCOME TO AGRABAH! Your wish is our command in this all-new series starring everyone's favorite diamond in the rough, Aladdin! Life is good these days for the former street rat…he's with his love Jasmine, he's got his buddies Abu and Carpet, and Genie is free to do…whatever it is that Genie wants to do. But trouble always seems to pop up around Al, and he'll need the help of everyone he loves to save himself and the entire city of Agrabah! This debut issue features covers by Nicoletta Baldari, Natacha Bustos, J. Scott Campbell, a Cartoon Head cover by Agnese Eterno, and a special PREMIUM MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. Retail: $4.99 5/6/2026

LILO AND STITCH 626 #1

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith, George Kambadais (A), Elisa Pochetta, George Kambadais (CA) Sean Galloway

'OHANA! An all-new series that features the extended family and friends of Lilo & Stitch! In this issue, we learn the secret origin of Agent Cobra Bubbles! (Or at least, Lilo's interpretation of said origin). And Captain Gantu finds himself going solo on an Old West-style planet where he'll encounter dangerous criminals from his past! This issue features special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 5/20/2026

STITCH BOOK TOP SECRET ADVENTURES HC

(W/A/CA) Jeff Parker

The first in a series of exceedingly silly original graphic novels about Stitch, as told by Lilo (and drawn by Stitch). Pleakley receives an interplanetary message: The United Galactic Federation wants to build a series of journals that explain the life and times of Experiment 626, a.k.a. Stitch. Pleakley humbly agrees to take on the task…but the Federation doesn't want HIM to write the journals…they want Lilo to write them! Lilo agrees, and thinks the best way to tell Stitch's story is for Lilo to write it, and Stitch himself illustrate it. $15.99 5/6/2026

BEN 10 #1

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey, with covers by Carey, Man of Action member Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and a special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 5/6/2026

RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #1

(W) Rory McConville (A) Pablo de Bonis (CA) Stuart Sayger

"Know also, 'o prince, that in the self-same days that the Cimmerian did stalk the Hyborian Kingdoms, one of the few swords worthy to cross with his was that of Red Sonja, warrior-woman out of majestic Hyrkania." A bold new series, featuring the Dynamite Debut of writer Rory (King Spawn) McConville and artist Pablo de Bonis! Red Sonja must protect the last descendent of an ancient bloodline from a revolutionary movement determined to reshape all of Hyboria! Featuring the debut of the Cult of the Rising Sun and several new friends and foes of the She-Devil with a Sword! Be there! Cover artists include: Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth and a stunning piece of cosplay by Woman of Wonder plus a special PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG containing three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. Rory McConville is an Irish writer living in London. He has written several series for 2000 AD including Judge Dredd and Department K, and also co-created the historical graphic novel Big Jim: Jim Larkin and the 1913 Lockout. His most recent work includes the graphic novel Write It In Blood for Image Comics along with King Spawn, also for Image Comics. $4.99 5/6/2026

VAMPIRELLA (2026) #2

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Davis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"Family Plot" continues as Dracula, Lord of Vampires, faces off against Vampirella when he returns to claim Vampi's twin, Draculina, as his own daughter in an effort to prevent Draculina from again turning toward darkness and evil. Brace yourself for one hell of a Mother's Day as Vampi's Mommy Dearest, the agesless conjuress Lilith, complicates matters by

inserting herself into this unholy custody battle! $4.99 5/20/2026

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS #2

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Declan Shalvey

THE EPIC CROSSOVER RAGES ON! Chapter IV: The shocking events of last issue leave both the TCats and SHawks teams reeling. The SilverHawks descend upon Third Earth, with plans to apprehend every ThunderCat. What they didn't anticipate is that Cheetara is very, very angry. Featuring the series debut of superstar ThunderCats artist Drew Moss!

$4.99 4/20/2026

MUMM RA THE EVER LIVING #2 CVR A DANNY EARLS

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Danny Earls

The Thundercats / Silverhawks crossover continues! In chapter five, Mumm-Ra awakes in a land not his own: Second Earth! It is a land of magics, not able to sustain his life. Now he is ever-dying, and ever-reviving – and the only thing that might be able to save him is a pact he must make with the Ancient Spirits in order to learn their magics. Mumm-Ra craves power, but he will find the cost of immortality impossibly high… $4.99 5/20/2026

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS THUNDERHAWKS #2 CVR A IVAN TAO VAR

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Ivan Tao

The Thundercats / Silverhawks crossover continues! In chapter six, the ThunderHawks (ThunderCats guised in SilverHawks armor) make preparations to escape from the horrible future timeline in which they're trapped, and stop the ThunderCats X SilverHawks war in the present. To do so, they'll need a massive diversion, considerable power…and a sacrifice that would rock the team to its core!

$4.99 5/27/2026

DISNEY VILLAINS GASTON #3

(W) Greg Pak, Fred Van Lente (A) Milena Ciccarello (CA) Alessandro Ranaldi

Hijinks ensue across France! LeFou and Squirrel-Gaston (yes, you read that right) scheme to defeat the magical old woman that turned hunky Gaston into an adorable, tiny (but still hunky) woodland creature!

$4.99 5/13/2026

DISNEY VILLAINS URSULA #4

(W) Mirka Andolfa (A) Gabriele Bagnoli (CA) Mirka Andolfa

Written by comics superstar Mirka Andolfo! Ursula uses the last of her stored power – alongside Spinny – to confront Triton and reclaim the trident…and she succeeds! What will she attempt to do with the awesome power of the trident? Why…resurrect her sisters, of course! $4.99 5/13/2026

MUPPETS NOIR #4

(W/A/CA) Roger Langridge

This final thrilling issue reveals everything! Well, most things! One! At least one thing will be revealed! Probably! Kermit The Frog's detective persona, Flip Minnow, finally meets the mysterious Meringue (a.k.a. Miss Piggy) in his private detective office – and now it's time to reveal the dark secrets (or at least one secret) that will leads them to their destiny in a burning pie factory! $4.99 5/20/2026

LION KING #5 CVR A EDWIN GALMON

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Edwin Galmon

A new story arc begins with a standalone story featuring Rafiki, Mufasa's closest advisor. In this story, the normally unflappable Rafiki discovers a terrible secret that could shake the Pride Lands to its core – if it got out.

$4.99 5/27/2026

STITCH #9

(W) Connor Ratliff, James III (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

A new story arc begins from the hyper-creative team of writers Connor Ratliff and James III and artist Greta Xella! Stitch visits a planet that is all dogs, living in harmony. By the time he leaves, he has disrupted their dog society and they are all! Riled! Up! $4.99 5/6/2026

DARKWING DUCK CLASSICS TP VOL 01 DARKLY DAWNS THE DUCK (Resolicit)

(W/A/CA) John Blair Moore

In 1991, the original animated adventures of Darkwing Duck debuted on The Disney Afternoon and ABC. Over the next two years, 91 episodes were aired, and the critically acclaimed series won a legion of die-hard fans while becoming a cultural touchstone for a generation. This runaway success launched DW into the comics world as well, with a four-issue Darkwing Duck miniseries appearing in 1991, followed by a year-long run in the first 10 issues of The Disney Afternoon magazine in 1994. Now, over 30 years later, Dynamite is proud to add to the legacy of the Duck Knight by bringing these timeless tales back into print in an all-new omnibus edition! Reprinted here for the first time in a single volume are all of the Guardian of St. Canard's comic book adventures from the original Darkwing Duck miniseries and The Disney Afternoon #1-10. This comprehensive soft cover collection also features a complete cover gallery from the original publications! $59.99 5/27/2026

ARCHIE X ARMY OF DARKNESS #4 CVR A FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Bill Galvan (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The forces of evil need Archie Andrews alive to fully open the gates to hell for the Army of Darkness, but Archie is protected by Ash, who's an old hand at dispatching the average Deadite. Needing a new strategy, Ash's evil counterpart creates some new Deadite doppelgangers to help him reach his goal. It's Bad Betty, Vile Veronica, Rotten Reggie, a Jughead doppelganger so evil there's no alliteration that could do him justice, and, of course, ARCHIE OF DARKNESS! Can these five new Deadites tip the scales? Find out in the penultimate chapter of Archie x The Army of Darkness!

$4.99 5/13/2026

SPACE GHOST (2025) #11

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

Tempus the Time-Master, Part Two! Enter… the Time Tyrants! With Space Ghost trapped alone in the prehistoric jungle, he finds himself hunted by Tempus the Time-Master's enforcers: Toymaker, Tarko the Terrible, Barbos the Time-Pirate, and the Sorceress! Meanwhile, Jan and Jace must survive a dystopian future ruled by the Rock Robots! In order to survive this doomed timeline, they'll have to team up with a future from the past… as Space Spectre makes his triumphant return! Written by David (Punisher) Pepose and drawn by Dynamite superstar Jonathan Lau, issue #1 features an array of the most incredible artists in the known Galaxy: Bjorn Barends, Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee and Michael Cho! $4.99 5/13/2026

SUPERNATURAL #7

(W) Greg Pak (A) Eder Messias (CA) John Amor

Sam and Dean Winchester would go anywhere and face any danger to find the demon who killed their loved ones. But since tickets to the actual underworld aren't readily available, they take the next best option – a trip to New York City, to extract the information they need from a mysterious survivor who's just returned from Hell!

$4.99 5/27/2026

THUNDARR THE BARBARIAN #5 CVR A MICHAEL CHO

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Michael Cho

Return with us now to… 1994 as our heroes journey to the past in their attempts to battle and defeat the Council of Wizards! The future is now! The future is Thundarr! Written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Kewber (Vampirella: Armageddon, Elvira) Baal, along with all-star covers by Michael Cho, Francesco Mattina, Bjorn Barends and Joseph Michael Linsner! $4.99 5/27/2026

VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #11

(W) Thomas Sniegoski (A) Edu Menna (CA) Francesco Mattina

Dark Vampirella has risen! The entirety of Hell trembles at her coming. Will we ever see the return of the Vampirella we knew!? Veteran Vampi chronicler TOM SNIEGOSKI is joined by returning all-star artist EDU MENNA for the sixth issue of Vampirella: Armageddon — all clad in coruscating covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and fiery cosplay from LAUREN DELAUREAN!

$4.99 5/20/2026

BOYS #1 BLOODY BLIND BAG (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Darick Robertson (CA) Blind Bag

Dynamite celebrates the final season of acclaimed TV series The Boys on Prime Video with this blood-spattered blind bag – the first ever offered for The Boys! This Premium Mystery Variant Blind Bag contains three separate limited-edition variants of some of the key issues of the series with unique variant covers drawn at random from a range of art exclusive to this offering. Don't miss this special opportunity to own a piece of The Boys' legacy!

$29.99 5/6/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!