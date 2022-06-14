Dynamite Picks Up Dan Wickline and Carlos Reno's Karma Graphic Novel

Dan Wickline is a comic book writer who, for his sins, used to write for Bleeding Cool back in the day. Since then he has been writing comic books from Zenescope, Image, IDW, such as Grimm Fairy Tales, 1001 Arabian Nights, 30 Days Of Night, Shadowhawk, Savage, The Freeze, Tales Of Honor, Metal Hurlant and editing the Dynamite prose line. Earlier this year, he Kickstarted his latest graphic novel project, Karma, drawn by Carlos Reno, a Brazilian artist known for Zenescope's Legends Of Oz, and a bunch of Bill Jemas' zombie comics for Take Two Entertainment's comics line Double Take. And now it has been confirmed to be picked up and published by Dynamite Entertainment in September.

Love, lust, and loyalty are put to the test in this brand new 120 plus page Original Graphic Novel. Dan Wickline (Grimm Fairy Tales, The Freeze) pulls inspiration from his own experiences as a professional photographer in his writing for this provocative drama. The creative team includes the lovely lines of artist Carlos Reno, colors by IHQ Studios, and letterer Carlos Mangual. Meet Alex, a prodigy photographer who usually specializes in product photography for advertising clients. His childhood as a nerd posing his favorite action figures set him on this path, but today he's a blond hunk who enjoys a good football game with his best friend Eddie. On the other hand, Karma is a brunette bombshell teetering on the edge of becoming a star. She's spent years in the cut-throat modeling business, guided by her manager and friend Zack, though he can be a bit controlling at times. One day Alex is called to fill in for a friend on a shoot, and Karma literally falls into his arms. As the two meet and are swept up into a complicated and turbulent professional relationship and fiery hot romance, readers will be rabid to turn the page. With the help of Alex, Karma ventures into more artsy and risqué territory than her usual fare. They even explore a touch of the Japanese bondage style of shibari. "I have written everything from superheroes, to horror, and all points in between, but when I was asked if I had an idea for an erotic, romantic story, I knew that I was going to need to pull from a much more personal place," said writer Dan Wickline. "Karma is a love letter to some of the amazing women I've been blessed to know, and I am excited to share this world with the readers, to tell a story from the heart."

Or potentially another organ in the body.

Karma bills itself as a "Sizzling Erotic Graphic Novel" and "An Original Erotic Graphic Novel Featuring Stories From The Sensual World of Modeling". And naturally, it is written and drawn by men, with variant covers by almost all men as well. Because these are men who know what they like. And presumably what their audience like as well. Written by Wickline, and drawn by Carlos Reno, the graphic novel has covers by Stjepan Sejic, Michael Dipascale, and Mirka Andolfo describing them as "an incredible creative team comes together to introduce a one of a kind erotic adventure based on real-life experiences and the fire between two people from very different worlds. This is a tale of discovery, passion, deception, lust, and love like no other. Enter a world of sensual adventure in this mature readers original graphic novel". Here's a preview of the collection;