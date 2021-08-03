Dynamite Sells Exclusive Elvira Comic On Kickstarter, Not Comic Shops

Dynamite had a little bit of a controversy on crowdfunding last year, this summer it seems a much more traditional comic book industry one. Dynamite Entertainment, as is their usual pattern, is crowdfunding a special cover variant to one of their comic books. But in this case, it's an entire variant comic book, only available through Kickstarter, not through Diamond or comic book stores.

David Avallone, Dave Acosta, Walter Pereyra, and Taylor Esposito are creating a 48-page comic book convention exclusive Elvira story about a comic book convention – even though there aren't any big ones right now. And it's only available on Kickstarter.

In her new story, Elvira is the Guest of Horror at the "San Diego Popculturama" convention. The only problem is, an army of angry maniacs want her head on a platter! In a tale featuring cosplay, celebrity, back issue hunting, and… ritual cult murder – THE WRATH OF CON is not to be missed!

"I've been a regular at San Diego Comic Con since 1989… (I was, um, five years old, let's say…) and it's always a big part of my summer," said writer David Avallone. "Missing it two years in a row has been a bummer, and this comic felt like a great way to honor the wonderful experience we're all missing, and poke a little affectionate fun at it as well. San Diego aside, I hope this story will be a delight for anyone who's ever gone to any convention… even for anyone who's ever been a devoted fan of anything. Fans make everything we do possible, and I get to wake up every morning and do this dream job — writing comic books — purely from their support and generosity. So this one is for them."

Artist Dave Acosta added, "We've all missed Comic Cons, but now you can get a taste of the madness with none other than ELVIRA as your escort! I'm so happy to team up with David, Walter, Taylor, and of course Cassandra, once again, in a direct sequel to last year's OMEGA MA'AM. Drawing that project was a dream come true for me, and now, we will deliver the mother of all sequels with WRATH OF CON! "

We have yet to hear from comic book stores on the matter. But they are usually quite chatty when this kind of thing goes down.

