Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: herculoids, space ghost

Dynamite To Launch A Space Ghost Event With The Herculoids

Dynamite To Launch A Space Ghost Event With The Herculoids... but first, a second Space Ghost Annual in July

Article Summary Space Ghost Annual #2 arrives in July 2026, capping off a critically acclaimed "Season Two" run.

Dynamite launches a major Space Ghost Event, crossing over with The Herculoids for the first time.

Writer David Pepose blends Hanna-Barbera nostalgia with high-octane superhero action and heart.

The annual teases a cosmic heist and sets the stage for the historic Space Ghost and Herculoids crossover.

The Space Ghost comic book series gets its second annual in July 2026 from Dynamite, with a stans-alone story by the comic book's creative team David Pepose and Jonathan Lau, but also as a capstone to the past dozen issues, dubbed "Season Two", as well as teasing what's coming next. A Space Ghost "Event" comic book that crosses over with The Herculoids.

"The Hanna-Barbera Universe is about to get a whole lot bigger in the pages of Space Ghost," said series writer David Pepose. "It's been such an incredible gift to work on the galaxy's greatest superheroes with my amazing collaborators Jonathan Lau, Andrew Dalhouse, and Taylor Esposito — and we're only just getting started! We are truly grateful for all the incredible support of the readers, retailers, and press who have championed our run from the very beginning — with Space Ghost Annual #2, we're wrapping up our second year with action, excitement, and heart, setting the stage for more exciting Space Ghost adventures to come!" "Pepose (Speed Racer, Captain Planet, Cable: Love & Chrome) continues his approach to the character and mythos that has been showered with praise for melding the original whimsical DNA of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon with pulse-pounding superhero storytelling. With most issues being one-off stories or short arcs, each and every issue offers readers something special as the larger stories continue developing. Prolific powerhouse artist Jonathan Lau (Red Sonja, Green Hornet) brings all that energy and more to the page, with his dream project allowing him to fully unleash the action he's mastered. Space Ghost, Jan, and Jace are trying to mourn their recent losses, but get hit with a massive curveball when the master thief Magnus and his mysterious, reality-warping partner known only as The Alien set out on a dangerous heist. They're on the case to discover the deadly secret behind this mind-bending, cosmic crime spree. In addition to the madness of Magnus, this can't-miss comic book annual also acts as a prelude to the next Space Ghost adventure, as the space-faring squad careen towards a historic meeting with… The Herculoids! More info on that thrilling crossover are coming soon!"

The issue features covers by Lau, Bjorn Barends, Tom Raney, as well as superhero icon Jerry Ordway.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!