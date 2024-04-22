Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Cheetara, july 2024, Soo Lee, thundercats

ThunderCats Gets a Spinoff, Cheetara by Soo Lee and Domenico Carbone

Dynamite Entertainment is to publish a ThunderCats spinoff series, spotlighting the character of Cheetara, by Soo Lee and Domenico Carbone.

No matter how fast Cheetara can run, she can never outrun her own past…. Dynamite Entertainment is to publish a ThunderCats spinoff series, spotlighting the character of Cheetara, by Soo Lee and Domenico Carbone, to be published in July 2024. Dynamite had multiple writers pitch ideas for ThunderCats spinoffs, and they went with Soo Lee's pitch, for a Cheetarah series. Dynamite's Nick Barrucci says that "most thought we would create a Lion-O series, but again, we didn't want to launch a series if the story wasn't right for the fans and retailers. And this series stands on its own as well. Soo Lee killed it on our Maleficent mini-series, and she continues to show how great of a writer she is."

"Before the founding of Third Earth, before the destruction of Thundera, Cheetara was a young woman with secrets. Now, for the first time, these secrets will be revealed. Wrapped in a stifling life of Thunderian nobility, she seeks to find her place in an unsure universe, and to understand why she's experiencing alarming visions of both the ancient past and the near future… "There are some very cool things about Cheetara that have been overlooked in the original cartoon, things that I really want to make the center of her story," said writer Soo Lee. "She's also iconic and very strong, it makes sense she gets her own series. It's a look into one of the most important supporting characters." The new era of ThunderCats comics have been blazing up the charts, with fans hotly anticipating each new issue in the flagship series by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss. For the new series spotlighting Cheetara, Soo Lee has been following the title and collaborating with Shalvey, alongside some binging of the original show and fandom resources to guide her own tales. All that said, this is a separate series that fans can jump right into and not worry about tight chronology with the preceding ongoing."

Covers are by Soo Lee, Sozomaika, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Rebeca Puebla, and Edwin Galmon.

