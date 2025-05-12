Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Too Hot To Tango

E.E. Salo & Megan Kearney's Too Hot To Tango, "Dirty Dancing But Gay"

E.E. Salo and Megan Kearney's new YA graphic novel Too Hot To Tango is described as "Dirty Dancing But Gay"

The story follows sports camp counselor Honey, who must learn to dance with her artsy rival Teddi—and catches feelings.

Abrams Fanfare, a new children's graphic novel imprint, will publish the title with world rights acquired.

Megan Kearney, award-winning Toronto cartoonist, teams up with E.E. Salo for this LGBTQ+ romance adventure.

Too Hot to Tango by E.E. Salo and Megan Kearney is a new YA graphic novel pitched as "Dirty Dancing but gay" that follows Honey, sports camp counselor and soccer star, as she gets roped into being arts camp rival Teddi's competitive dance partner. The only problem is Honey can't dance, and she just may be falling head over heels for Teddi.

Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams Fanfare has acquired world rights to Too Hot to Tango and publication is slated for the autumn of 2026. E.E. Salo and Megan Kearney's agent Susan Graham while at Einstein Literary Management negotiated the rights.

Megan Kearney is a Toronto-based cartoonist with a background in animation. She works as a writer, illustrator and educator, and her clients include television studios such as Temple Hill Productions and Sinking Ship Entertainment and she has contributed to licensed properties with Scholastic, Disney, and others. Her most recent title, Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms, released from HarperCollins, was a Kirkus Starred Review in 2022 and is currently in development at Paramount Animation. Her next book, Corpse de Ballet, is to be published by First Second in 2026.

​Abrams Fanfare is the new children's graphic novel imprint from book publisher Abrams, which launched in 2024 by Senior VP and publisher Andrew Smith and associate publisher Maggie Lehrman. Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc., is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialise in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966, and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.

