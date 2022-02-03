Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips Publish Pulp Behind-The-Scenes As A Book

Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips are putting out a new behind-the-scenes version of their Western graphic novel, Pulp, from Image Comics. The 19th of July will see the publication of Pulp: The Process Edition Paperback.

The ultimate behind-the-scenes art book for all Brubaker and Phillips fans is finally here.

See how the multiple award-winning creative team makes a graphic novel, from start to finish. Reproducing everything from Ed Brubaker's notebook entries about the Eisner Winning Best Graphic Novel PULP, to the script and Phillips breakdowns and pencils, to the final edited and polished book itself, in full color. See what the book started out as, what was changed in the final version before print, and go deep into Brubaker and Phillips's process. A beautifully designed oversized hardback, the PULP Process edition has everything a collector will want, including the full graphic novel itself, reproduced for the first time larger than comic size. A must-have for any hardcore Brubaker and Phillips fan.

A gorgeous original graphic novel from the best-selling creators of KILL OR BE KILLED, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, and CRIMINAL. Max Winters, a pulp writer in 1930s New York, finds himself drawn into a story not unlike the tales he churns out at 5 cents a word – tales of a wild west outlaw dispensing justice with a six-gun. But will Max be able to do the same, when pursued by bank robbers, Nazi spies, and enemies from his past? One part thriller, one part meditation on a life of violence, PULP is unlike anything the award-winning team of BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS have ever done. A celebration of pulp fiction, set in a world on the brink. And another must-have hardback from one of comics most-acclaimed teams.