Edge Of Spider-Verse Returns From Marvel In February 2024

The Marvel Comics January 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, including a few for February as well, such as Edge OF Spider-Verse.

The Marvel Comics January 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, including a few for February as well. Marvel tell retailers, "Please note the earlier FOC's for the below February on-sale titles, as they have foil variants and an increased production lead-time is required. Full solicit information will be available in next month's previews catalog for February on-sale titles."

FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/14/24

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1 FOC 12/18/23, ON-SALE 02/21/24

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

We knew about Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver courtesy of New York Comic Con, but not that Edge Of Spider-Verse is returning. An anthology series spotlighting different variants of Spider-Man across the multiverse, in the past, it has seen new Spider-Man characters that have gone on to have their own series or appear in the Spider-Verse movies. With a third instalment on the books, how many new Spider-people from that movie will make their first appearance in this comic book?

And for those who believed the title of the previous series End Of The Spider-Verse… no. Not while the movies are still playing out, and are rather excellent.

Spider-Verse was originally a 2014 Amazing Spider-Man comic book storyline written by Dan Slott that featured nearly every variant of Spider-Man that had appeared in the comics and other media in the over fifty years since Spider-Man's creation at that point, all under attack by Morlun and his family, the Inheritors. At the end, characters such as Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir and the Web Warriors span off into their own series. The 2017 event Venomverse was structured in a similar way with different versions of Venom instead. In 2018, Slott and Marvel followed with Spider-Geddon was released, and in 2022, we had End of the Spider-Verse, which gave us Spider-Boy at the end.

Marvel Comics may give more creative and character details now… or maybe wait two of three weeks before the actual February 2024 solicits and solicitations.

