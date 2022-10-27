Eight Pages From The New Disney Dynamite Gargoyles' Comic

Dynamite Entertainment is to begin publishing comic books licensed from Disney, including those based on the cartoon TV series Gargoyles, about city statues that come to life, starting later this year. Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman has officially signed on to write and "shepherd" the new stories to be published as periodical comics and graphic novels. These comic book stories will serve as "Season 4" of the TV show for fans to enjoy. Previous Gargoyles comic books by Marvel and Slave Labor Graphics will be republished by Dynamite Entertainment at a later date.

The first issue is out in December from Greg Weisman and George Kambadais and we have a longer look at an unlettered preview than you might have found elsewhere to get a good idea of the kind of comic book you'll be getting into. Expect to hear more about this later this week.

GARGOYLES #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

OCT220542

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic!

One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES!

Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

