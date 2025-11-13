Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Eisner-Nominated The Lady Of The Lake Comic, Free At Thought Bubble

The Eisner-nominated The Lady of the Lake by Joe S. Farrar, Guilherme Grandizolli, and Haley Rose-Lyon free at Thought Bubble

Article Summary The Lady of the Lake, Eisner-nominated comic by Joe S. Farrar and Guilherme Grandizolli, expands for Thought Bubble

Special Edition includes new content and extras with Haley Rose-Lyon, available exclusively at the festival

Free copies offered at Thought Bubble, UK’s leading comic art festival, table Redshirt Hall C44b

Thought Bubble highlights creators, small press comics, and has grown since 2007 to Harrogate Convention Centre

The Lady of the Lake was nominated Best Short Story at the Eisner Awards 2024, part of BUMP: A Horror Anthology #3 and was written by Joe S. Farrar and drawn by Guilherme Grandizolli, in which an English knight approaches a lake to retrieve the sword Excalibur and hopes to take his place as King. Now, with Haley Rose-Lyon, we are getting The Lady of the Lake: The Special Edition, a standalone and expanded edition of the short story, featuring never-before-seen extras, and made available for free, exclusively at Thought Bubble this weekend at their table, Redshirt Hall C44b. What else do they have? Well, you'll have to go by their table to find out…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!