Eltingville Club, Milk And Cheese And Dork In An Evan Dorkin Omnibus

Evan Dorkin doesn't like Bleeding Cool. Good, that's the way things should be. But he can't stop Bleeding Cool – or rather, me – from liking Evan Dorkin. I mean, if he could, he would, but he can't. And so I can now say that I'll be buying a copy of Nerd Inferno: The Essential Evan Dorkin from Dark Horse Comics next year, collecting Milk and Cheese, The Eltingville Club, and Dork and more… Written and illustrated by Dorkin, these satirical comics will be collected for the first time in this omnibus edition, which will also feature a brand-new cover by Dorkin and Sarah Dyer. Dark Horse says, ""It's going to sell out and you will cry if you don't get a copy, so get to it, kids (this message was approved by Evan's therapist)."" I hope I never come up in those sessions… Nerd Inferno: The Essential Evan Dorkin will be published on April 21st/22nd, 2026, at $39.99, paperback, 656 pages, 6.625" x 10.1875". Basically, it's a paperback Omnibus volume of all his very best stuff.

"The entire Eltingville Club saga. Every Milk and Cheese comic. All the fun strips, gag panels and stories from Dork. The entire shebang is now available in one big-ass Omnibus edition, a staggering display of satire, silliness, and stupidity featuring all the Eisner, Harvey, and Ignatz award-winning humor comics by semi-esteemed and somewhat-beloved cartoonist Evan Dorkin."

Praise for Evan Dorkin:

"Evan's calcium-rich creations are guaranteed to spread lactose intolerance everywhere." – David Mazzucchelli (Asterios Polyp, Batman: Year One)

(Asterios Polyp, Batman: Year One) "Milk and Cheese is the cream of the comic crop, a butter-bomb of hilarity, and one other lactose-based metaphor." – Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille, Minor Threats)

(Ratatouille, Minor Threats) "Dorkin is a powerful man, and this is powerful stuff – you buy this book, you'll black out, probably wake up in prison. But don't let that stop you." – Bryan Lee O'Malley (Scott Pilgrim, Snotgirl)

(Scott Pilgrim, Snotgirl) "In the '90s, Evan Dorkin's comics, Milk and Cheese and Dork, approached humor from all sides, from riffing on pop-culture tropes to haunting explorations of Dorkin's own demons." – Paste Magazine

"Dorkin's dense, sweaty world of Eltingville remains the spot-on love letter/guilty confession/death threat to geek fandom it was when it first appeared in the nineties." – Jackson Publick (The Venture Bros.)

(The Venture Bros.) "A motherf—ing comics-making machine." – Gilbert Hernandez (Love and Rockets)

(Love and Rockets) "I especially liked his Bill And Ted a lot as well, but those aren't in this one" – Rich Johnston (Bleeding Cool)

