Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony, Trailer | Tagged: Better Call Saul Insider, CinemaCon 2026, insidious, Insidious: Out Of The Further

Insidious: Out Of The Further Trailer Released By Sony At CinemaCon

Sony has released the new trailer and poster for the latest installment of the Insidious franchise. Out of the Further opens in August.

Article Summary Sony revealed the first trailer for Insidious: Out of the Further at CinemaCon, with the film hitting theaters August 21.

The film is directed by Jacob Chase and stars Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and the iconic Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier.

The story follows a young mother who can travel into The Further and bring its demons back to the real world.

Insidious has found its footing as a horror franchise, and this latest entry looks like its most exciting yet.

Insidious: Out Of The Further is coming to theaters in August, and tonight at CinemaCon, Sony revealed the first trailer for the latest film in the franchise. This one is directed by Jacob Young, from his own screenplay, with story credited to Young and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. It stars Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and, of course, Lin Shaye, who is back again to play Elise Rainer.

Insidious Is Hitting Its Stride

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn't just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground. With Lin Shaye reprising her iconic role as Elise Rainier and Jacob Chase (Come Play) directing, Insidious: Out of the Further opens August 21, 2026. Screenplay by Jacob Chase. Story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase.

I have got to be honest, this franchise was dead in the water not that long ago, and now, after the last film, and how this one looks, they are so back. Insidious always felt like it lay second fiddle to The Conjuring, but it has really started to carve out its own iconic place in horror, and I find myself really excited for this one. A lot of that has to do with Lin Shaye, who is an absolute darling of a person and deserves all of the success and accolades she gets from this role. This looks very gnarly, and I cannot wait for it.

Insidious: Out Of The Further opens in theaters in August.

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