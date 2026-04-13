Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Check Out Previews for S03E16, S03E17 & Season 3 Finale

We've got updates for CBS's Elsbeth S03E16: "Murder, He Wrote," S03E17: "High Class Problems," and the Season 3 finale, S03E20: "That’s All."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 heats up with previews for episodes 16, 17, and the highly anticipated season finale.

Griffin Dunne guest stars in S03E16 as a novelist whose fiction may turn criminal—check out sneak peeks and overview.

Constance Wu appears in S03E17 as a wealth therapist caught in a murder investigation among New York’s elite.

Patti LuPone and Michael Urie headline the season 3 finale set in an iconic NYC hotel full of mystery and cabaret.

The television season is going to shift into overdrive in April and May, as a whole lot of seasons head towards their respective finales. With that in mind, we have a pretty impressive update on how things are looking with the third season of EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. Here's a look:

S03E16: "Murder, He Wrote" – Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us) stars as a famed writer who may have made the jump from crime fiction to non-fiction. Joining him are Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), and Didi Conn (Grease, Benson). We've got three sneak peeks added to the official overview and image gallery.

S03E17: "High Class Problems" – We've got an official overview and image gallery, with the episode guest-starring Constance Wu as a wealth therapist.

S03E20: "That's All" (Season 3 Finale) – We've got an official overview for the season finale, guest-starring Patti LuPone and Michael Urie.

Elsbeth S03E16 & S03E17, Season 3 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 16: "Murder, He Wrote" – Elsbeth organizes a book club to investigate a celebrated novelist (Griffin Dunne) who may have written the perfect crime. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Robin Givens.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 17: "High Class Problems" – After a billionaire's son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients' secrets led to murder. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 16: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary). Here's a rundown of what we know regarding who's who so far:

Feldstein's Rachel attends and plans all of her friends' milestone celebrations: baby showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, gender reveals, you name it. But when it's finally time to celebrate her special day, her bestie isn't there for her. The next event in her calendar might just be a funeral.

Dunne's Elliott is a world-famous novelist with a massive ego and a thin skin. When a childhood acquaintance and book critic points out the flaws in Elliott's latest opus, the plot turns deadly.

Linn-Baker's Barney Corman is a bookstore owner and literary critic who grew up in the same hometown as famed novelist Elliott Pope (Dunne). That shared history makes Barney's criticism sting, with deadly consequences.

Conn's Beverly Corman is Barney's wife turned widow, who is determined to get justice for her late husband.

Gleason's Maura Davidoff is Elliott Bishop's brilliant first wife, who wrote her own tell-all about her marriage to a literary legend.

LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off.

Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

Bergen's Otis Langley is a TV personality and celebrity reporter with a charming smile and a nasty reputation.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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