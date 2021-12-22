Emma Kubert Launches New Comic, Brush Stroke, From Tapas

Emma Kubert is the granddaughter of Joe Kubert, daughter of Andy Kubert, interned at DC Comics as Pre-Press Coordinator, was an instructor at the Joe Kubert School, and worked on the comic book series Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go, Batman, Army Of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep and created the series Inkblot published by Image Comics, and Foundlings self-published through Kickstarter. We even had a Bleeding Cool exclusive cover of that one. And now she has a new comic book series Brush Stroke, being published digitally through Tapas Media in a vertical reading format.

A semi-autobiographical story about a 21-year-old college art student mei parker, who finds her life change when her father falls into debt and her dream of becoming a renowned painter falls with it. Her last resort for a bright future is to move across the country, live with her estranged mother, and work as a part-time employee at brush stroke, her small boutique art store. Mei, a passive introvert, attempts to confront her ambition, her mental health, her romantic entanglements and strained family ties while navigating her budding career as a prestigious fine artist.

Comics Beat who were given the PR, quote Emma saying

Brush Stroke is a culmination of my love for romance, a childhood spent in an art store, and the wonderful warmth I feel within the artistic community. I'm excited to share this through the incredible Tapas platform, who allowed me the creative freedom to produce such a special and intimate story. I hope you all enjoy Brush Stroke, just as much as I enjoy creating it.

The first installment of Brush Stroke is set to arrive next month, and you can see a preview here.