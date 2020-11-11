Emma Kubert – Her Moment Is Now – Foundlings And Inkblot, Previewed

There are times when events come together for some people. They coalesce in one place, in one spot, in one moment and everything spins on that. It appears that this week may be that moment for one Emma Kubert. The second creator-owned comic book series from Emma Kubert, Foundlings with John Stanisci, finishes its Kickstarter funding run tomorrow. Bleeding Cool has the first eight pages of that comic to show off, exclusively below. And a reminder that there are still ten copies of the Bleeding Cool exclusive variant cover available.

Years in the future, a virus has been weaponized by a Russian government hell-bent on destroying America from within. This deadly new strain has been perfected to kill within 24 hours of contact, and only small groups of children carry an immunity to the effects. They are the Foundlings; a diverse group of children under the age of 16, who alone carry the hope for a possible cure, and a solution to extinction. Foundlings centers around one very special group of kids, all who still dream of the families that long ago abandoned them, and instead find family in each other in order to survive and find a way to save the Earth from destruction. The story is inspired by The Foundlings Hospital in New York City, which is a real-life home to children, many of whom are challenged with physical and emotional issues. Foundlings tackles issues of abandonment among a diverse cast of children cast aside by their families and society…until they were possibly the only ones capable of saving it. The first issue is available exclusively on Kickstarter, and planned for a full graphic novel, Foundlings is a timely story tackling themes of global politics, ableism and more guaranteed to keep readers on immersed for its first 28 pages.

But her first creator-owned series Inkblot just had its third issue out from Image Comics and we have the first four pages of the third issue of that below as well. Issue 4 is out in December.

INKBLOT #3

IMAGE COMICS

SEP200210

(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A/CA) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd

The cat befriends a sea monster, and the two venture into the realm of the Depths. Sorcerers have become seafolk, living peacefully in floating kingdoms upon the endless ocean. The peace ends with the arrival of an unlucky cat.In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99

INKBLOT #4

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200206

(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A/CA) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd

In the time of ancient Egypt, Sorcerers roamed the sands in search of the End of the Earth. Lost, they turn to an ancient monster to be their guide.In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99