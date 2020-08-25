Eric Powell Introduces 12-Toe Maggie to Hillbilly in December

Eric Powell has a bunch of titles scheduled for November 2020 with a few spilling over into December, including the launch of a new Hillybilly mini-=series written and drawn by him, The Treacherous Treason Of 12-Toe Maggie… alongside a new issue of The Goon, also written and drawn by him, Tank Girl and a little merch, here's the latest.

HILLBILLY TREACHEROUS TREASON 12 TOE MAGGIE #1 (OF 3) CVR A

SEP201047

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

There are many tales of Rondel the wandering hillbilly, and this is the next one! Some years after the great witch war, Rondel finds himself in an uncomfortable situation… in the service of his former captor, Twelve-Toe Maggie. Now Rondel has to figure out how to keep his word and take the head off of the twelve toed witch with the Devil's Cleaver at the same time!

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

HILLBILLY TREACHEROUS TREASON 12 TOE MAGGIE #1 (OF 3) CVR B

SEP201048

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

GOON #13 CVR A POWELL

SEP201041

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

Eric Powell returns to tackle story and art in the 13th issue of The Goon. But he's not the only disturbed presence to return to these pages. The diabolical Dr. Alloy is back! And his madness has reached new levels of robotic mayhem. What happened to the peaceful, content mad scientist who self exiled himself to Cade's Island maximum prison? Why the transformation to this bloodthirsty fiend? You'll only find out in the pages of this funnybook!

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GOON #13 CVR B CARDSTOCK BRUNO BLUEPRINT

SEP201042

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Mike Norton (CA) Dave Johnson

GOON BUNCH OF OLD CRAP TP VOL 03 (RES)

SEP201043

(W) Eric Powell (A/CA) Eric Powell

Fear and misery plague the nameless town on the edge of Horse-Eater's Wood. An ancient curse is drawing the most powerful and vile creatures to the town with only one hope for protection — the Goon. But when it draws an enemy thought long gone, even the Goon's lifelong foe, the Zombie Priest, is subjugated to this power's evil will. Collects The Goon Volumes 7-9 with bonus material.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $29.99

GOON TP VOL 02 DECEIT OF A CRO-MAGNON DANDY (RES)

SEP201044

(W) Eric Powell, Tom Sniegoski (A) Brett Parson (CA) Eric Powell

One by one, the Goon has taken down the gangs who have sprung up in the Nameless Town in his absence. But he has yet to face the mysterious crime figure know as Dapper… until now. After Goon is framed for the kidnapping of the Limburger Baby, it's not just the brute force of the Neanderthal in the pinstriped suit Goon has to worry about, but the wrath of the furious town out for vengeance. But is Dapper really the one pulling the strings?

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $17.99

GOON TIKI MUG SET (RES)

SEP201045

Are you a street wise butt kicker with a love of cracking undead skulls? Do you enjoy a nice rum based Polynesian inspired cocktail? Then boy do we have the mugs for you! Jumping from the pages of Eric Powell's award-wining comic series, The Goon, comes the Goon Tiki Mug Set! Set includes a whopping 30.oz Goon mug with a 2.oz Franky shot glass when your cocktail needs a little knife to the eye! The Mugs are finished in the classic distressed tiki brown.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $55.00

GRUMBLE MEMPHIS & BEYOND THE INFINITE #5 (OF 5)

SEP201046

(W) Rafer Roberts (A/CA) Mike Norton, Marissa Louise

All Tala wants is to break her mom out of inter-dimensional prison and make it home safe… but Eddie (always the selfish jerk) has other ideas. Will these two small-time con artists finally start working together, or is this the end of the line? Magic! Monsters! Heart-wrenching family drama! The can't-miss, pulse-pounding conclusion that Grumble fans have been waiting for!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

KING TANK GIRL #2 (OF 5) CVR A PARSON

SEP201049

(W) Alan Martin (A/CA) Brett Parson

Just when you thought things couldn't get more ridiculous 'King Tank Girl #2 spews forth a nauseating cocktail filth, lavatory humour, and random violence: Tank Girl builds a sandcastle in "Barney Don't Surf"; she explores different varieties of breakfast; and she fights her erstwhile kangaroo boyfriend Booga for the crown England. Vital and invigorating stuff!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

KING TANK GIRL #2 (OF 5) CVR B POWELL CARDSTOCK

SEP201050