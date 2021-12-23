Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons Perform A Christmas Carol For BINC

The Hard Agree podcast team announce their latest annual Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol charity podcast, this year in support of the Binc Foundation's Comic Book United Fund.

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is the Christmas 2021 edition of Hard Agree's annual yuletide charity podcast, featuring host Andrew Sumner and an all-star line-up from comics, movies, TV & theatre performing Charles Dickens' live recitation of A Christmas Carol in support of the Binc Foundation's Comic Book United Fund. Joining Sumner on the podcast are author, actor & MCU star Evangeline Lilly (Lost, The Hobbit, Ant-Man and The Wasp), comic book legend Dave Gibbons (Watchmen, Kingsman, The Originals), wine expert & BBC presenter Olly Smith (BBC's Saturday Kitchen, Olly Smith's Home Cocktail Bible) and West End theatre star Julie Stark (Company, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You).

Sumner commented "we're coming to the end of another wildly-turbulent & damaging pandemic year, during which the comics industry's all-important network of individually-owned comic book stores – the temples of pop culture in which we all worship – have remained hard hit & struggling to survive. The Binc Foundation have dedicated themselves to helping bookstore owners, booksellers and comic store employees/owners who encounter unforeseen emergency financial needs. Their mission of community support reminded myself and my co-producers John Horsley & Kenric Regan of Dickens' own seasonal message of empathy & civic responsibility, so we thought "what better way to underline & amplify the Binc Foundation's mission than to return to the words of Charles Dickens himself, the great believer in human society pulling together?"

A Hard Agree Christmas Carol is live now, available at this direct link and wherever you listen to your podcasts. BINC

The Book Industry Charitable Foundation's mission is to strengthen the bookselling and comic retailing communities through charitable programs that support employees, owners, and their families. The Foundation was imagined and built by booksellers and proudly continues to be their safety net. It is our vision to be a caring community of book and comic people.