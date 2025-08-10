Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Even More Looks At Batman #1 and #2 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Article Summary Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez launch a bold new era with Batman #1, debuting September 2025.

Meet new characters like Doctor Zeller and a menacing King Croc in the fresh Arkham Tower storyline.

Batman #2 spotlights Tim Drake and Damian Wayne, with Alfred Pennyworth appearing in a possible flashback.

Robin faces his toughest test yet as he’s trapped in a GCPD paddy wagon with dangerous criminals.

Batspoilers! Courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con, photos still coming through, another look at some Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez pages from Batman #1 due in September with the new Arkham Tower psychiatrist Doctor Zeller and her patient King Croc looking more crocular than usual… as well as the first page of Batman #2 from October with Tim Drake looking to take the car for a spin, and Damian Wayne washing it. No, that won't end well, either. Clearly a flashback, as Alfred Pennyworth is still with us. And no, not the A.I. version either. I don't suppose that might be foreshadowing? Anyway, here is an angular view…

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before!

$4.99 9/3/2025

BATMAN #2

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? Retail: $4.99 10/1/2025

