Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 2012 4K blu-ray, 4k, arrow video, blu-ray, evil dead, ginger snaps, hoppers, Major Payne, vinegar syndrome

Blu-ray On My Mind: Explorers, Major Payne, Rush, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes new Vinegar Syndrome and Arrow Video releases, as well as some classics and another Evil Dead release.

Article Summary Blu-ray news highlights new 4K and Blu-ray releases for Ginger Snaps, Rush, Major Payne, Evil Dead, and Sinbad.

Arrow Video’s July Blu-ray slate packs in Falling Down, Hush, Soylent Green, To Live and Die in L.A., and more.

Vinegar Syndrome’s May Blu-ray lineup brings Explorers, Nightwatch, Macabre, and Jimmy Dean to collectors.

More Blu-ray updates include Warcraft, Hoppers, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, and The Young Ones on disc.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

-Vestron Video, a label from Lionsgate, is releasing a new 4K Blu-ray of werewolf classic Ginger Snaps (2000). The release is scheduled for May 19, only on Lionsgate Limited. Below are the features of the release:

TWO-DISC (4K BLU-RAY/BLU-RAY) COMBO PACK RELEASE

4K RESTORATION OF THE IFLM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW The Pact: Ginger Snaps Forever

The Pact: Ginger Snaps Forever Audio Commentary with Director John Fawcett

Audio Commentary with Writer Karen Walton

"Ginger Snaps: Blood, Teeth, and Fur" Featurette

"Growing Pains: Puberty in Horror Films" Featurette

"Making of" Featurette

Cast Auditions and Rehearsals

Creation of the Beast

Being John Fawcett

Production Design Artwork

Deleted Scenes

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailers

Optional English and English SDH subtitles for the main feature

-The underrated action/fantasy film Warcraft (2016) is getting a tenth anniversary Steelbook release on 4K. If this is a repackage of the first release, then skip it; that disc was a mess. More info on this as we get it.

–Gore Verbinski's return to directing from earlier this year, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, is getting a release from EIV on 4K and Blu-ray on June 1.

-On June 2, Disney will release a 4K Blu-ray of their spring hit Hoppers.

-StudioCanal is putting out a 4K release of the Chris Hemsworth racing classic Rush (2013) on June 29. This is one of the best racing films ever made, so this will be a day one pick-up for me.

-Arrow Video, my favorite label, has another great month of releases coming this July, including The Outfit (1973), Red Sun (1971), Falling Down (1993), To Live and Die in L.A. (1985), Soylent Green (1973), Hush (2016), and Sex and Fury / Female Yakuza Tale (1973). Hush and To Live and Die in L.A. are must-buys.

-Kino Lorber will release one of the 90s best family comedies, Major Payne (1995), on Blu-ray June 23. The release features a new 4K transfer of the film, as well as a brand new commentary with director Nick Castle. Yes, THAT Nick Castle.

-StudioCanal will also be releasing classic The Young Ones (1961) on Blu-ray June 29. It starred Cliff Richard, Robert Morley, Carole Gray, Melvyn Hayes, and Annette Robertson.

-For those who have not purchased Evil Dead (1981) one of the 4,567 times it has been available, a new Steelbook edition is coming on July 7 to celebrate the 45th anniversary.

-Sony Home Entertainment will release The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) on 4K Blu-ray on July 21. For those who have not seen it, it is one of the films name-checked by all your favorite directors. Buy it.

-Finally, this week, Vinegar Syndrome has announced their releases for May. Speculation ran that they would release the original Masters of the Universe film in 4K, but alas, no. Here is the list, though: Macabre (1980), Nightwatch (1997), Explorers (1985), Anything That Moves (2025), and Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982). Explorers is a huge get for them, and one of the most exciting releases of the year.

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