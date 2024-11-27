Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, madripoor

Everyone's Going Madripoorian In Marvel Comics Today… (Spoilers)

Spoilers... Today, Marvel publishes Dazzler #3 and Spider-Boy #13, and both of them end up in Madripoor...

Article Summary Dazzler and Spider-Boy both find themselves in the vibrant yet dangerous streets of Madripoor.

Wolverine misses the Madripoor action, stuck in Kansas, while his fellow heroes explore the city.

Bullseye and Spider-Girl head to Madripoor for a mysterious contest, hinting at new thrilling adventures.

Madripoor's recent depiction raises questions on its portrayal and the emergence of new Marvel characters.

…but not Wolverine, even with his Double Patch look, he is stuck out in Kansas in Uncanny X-Men #6. Sorry Logan.

Bullseye and his new sidekick Spider-Girl are in the air, en route to Madripoor to take part in a competition of sorts. But they are not alone in that journey.

The Marvel fictitious version of a fictitious idea of Singapore, full of swarthy Asian pirate types and tropes in a libertarian organised-criminal free-for-all with a mix of bars, drug dens, casinos and cock-fighting dens. It was recently recreated for the TV series The Falcon & The Winter Soldier – though without a single Asian figure. Is that more or less racist?

While the Dazzler gang, have managed to keep a Krakoan spaceship from the old days. Being, like, six months ago. But they all end up in the same place. And we get some potential new characters…

You saw them here first…

But you definitely saw them all in Madripoor. Say, I wonder if Bullseye and Spider-Girl took some time off for a concert? Spider-Girl is a mutant, too. Of course, they are singing in English, but what language do they speak in Madripoor?

Madripoorian? That's new, right? Editor Nick Lowe, did you just invent a new language? Madripoor is meant to have English, French, and Filipino as its main languages. Or rather, it used to, I guess. Okay, Madripoorian, it is now. This is the first time it's been referred to… and if anyone googles it, they will now get Bleeding Cool articles. Just like with "amaxazu"…

UNCANNY X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240763

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

It's BACK TO SCHOOL for four young mutants… …But is a rural school in Louisiana READY for this crew? Bullies, terrible lunches and classroom flirting abound…but IS one of the student body the prophesied ENDLING, who will be the last member of mutantkind? Plus – Jubilee undertakes a fateful solo mission Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99 SPIDER-BOY #13

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240860

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SPIDER-GIRL! Is she friend or foe? It's not looking good for Spider-Boy. This will be a fatal issue, especially once you learn about THE GOLDEN FANG and why it may mean the death of Spider-Boy AND Daredevil! Rated T In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99 DAZZLER #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240735

(W) Jason Loo (A) Rafael Loureiro (CA) Terry Dodson

Where mutant rock star LILA CHENEY goes…trouble follows! DAZZLER and Lila duet in Japan while Dazzler's mysterious nemesis continues to create havoc – and some majorly bad publicity. When Lila and Dazzler blow off some steam in the streets Tokyo, disaster strikes. Will this be the last stop for the world tour – and their lives?! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $3.99

