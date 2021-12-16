Exclusive: Donny Cates Will Be In Crossover #13 As Well

Crossover, the Image Comics series created by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, has seen various comic book universes crash into the real world. Which has not been great for a number of comic book creators who have met a terrible fate – as well as meeting their own creation who want to have words. Lots of words, In lots of speech balloons, cutting back and forth like a David Mamet play. And Mamet-alike Brian Bendis reacting to the death of fellow comic book creators, from the mouths of his own co-creation Powers.

With another comic book creator in the frame for organising all of this. And it appears he has been a force of concern of sometime.

Kimota – or Atomic backwards – was the trigger word for Marvelman, then Miracleman, to transform from human to god. And we all know who the biggest – and most unfortunate – Miracleman geek is.

Patient Zero. Worst kept secret in the whole thing. Who says Donny Cates doesn't go on social media anymore?

So yes, Donny Cates is a self-insert in Crossover. Though looking a little more like Alan Moore than usual. Although maybe the better comparison would be Spider Jerusalem from Transmetropolitan?

He scrubbed up rather fast in that first issue as well.

Might Cates be heading to the barber in Crossover #11? That I can't tell you, but I can say that he'll be in Crossover #13 as Bleeding Cool has the exclusive solicitation listing for that issue below. Or maybe it's the solicitation for a different issue entirely?

CROSSOVER #13

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER A: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

COVER B: JONATHAN HICKMAN

MARCH 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"MEANWHILE," Part Six

"This is it! The end of the line! The grand finale! Everything in your entire life has led you to this very moment, so that you may watch in horror and awe as the world of CROSSOVER comes crashing down in a metatextual waterfall of blood and ink and—oh wait. No. That's the solicit copy for the final issue. What issue is this? 13? Oh. Haha. Yeah this one is rad. I'm in this one!" —DONNY

Of course that's Donny. Who else uses the word "rad" these days?

And here are the solicits for Crossover #11 and #12 as well. 41 days to go…

CROSSOVER #11 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210224

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Four

Ellie, Ryan, and the rest of the crew close in on the shadowy figure taking out comics' finest. Murder! Mayhem! Spilled Ink! Ungodly revelations! Puppies! The latest chapter has it all, as we explore the insane world beyond the dome! Oh, and then there's [REMOVED BY THE KIRKMAN ESTATE] !

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99 CROSSOVER #12 CVR A SHAW CUNNIFFE HILL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210270

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Five

The comic book killer has been revealed! But can he be stopped??? Well I'm not going to tell you here. This is a solicitation. Don't be ridiculous. Anyway, I feel like all we do is talk about me and the book. How are you? How's the shop going? You guys check out ROSENBERG's new book yet? WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? Man, is that a good book. Anyway, gotta run. Order a million copies of this issue please. Bye!In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: $3.99

Oh and I hear in the March solicitations, Donny gets a reply from the What's The Furthest Place From Here solicitations as well.