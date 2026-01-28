Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, miles morales, ultimate

Explaining Exactly What Marvel's Reborn: Ultimate Impact Actually Is

A press release explaining exactly what Marvel's Reborn: Ultimate Impact actually is, and how it comes from Ultimate and leads to Armageddon

Article Summary Marvel's Reborn: Ultimate Impact is a new five-issue saga exploring the Ultimate Universe's effect on 616.

Origin Boxes, devices from the Ultimate Universe, now threaten to change Marvel's heroes and villains forever.

Miles Morales sparks a race across the Marvel Universe as hidden forces vie for control of the powerful Origin Boxes.

The series leads directly into Marvel's Armageddon event, promising new characters and epic universe-shaking battles.

Well, I suppose that 2026 is the thirtieth anniversary of Heroes Reborn as well… Reborn: Ultimate Impact is not an Ultimate Universe title per se. Rather it's the Ultimate impact on the 616….

"This May, feel the fallout from the end of the Ultimate Universe in REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT, a five-issue saga by Chris Condon and Stefano Caselli. The Ultimate Universe may be coming to an end, but its legacy lives on in REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT! Following the final issue of ULTIMATE ENDGAME in April, REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT will reveal the Ultimate Universe's lasting effect on the main Marvel Universe. Written by Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) and drawn by Stefano Caselli (Ultimate Black Panther), the five-issue limited series spins out of last year's hit Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion series where the Ultimate Universe collided with the 616 and ended with Miles Morales returning home with mysterious "Origin Boxes," special devices used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe. Originally weaponized by the Maker to rob characters of their heroic destinies, each Origin Box holds all that's needed to grant specific power sets to whoever dares to open it—from the mighty abilities of legendary super heroes to the deadly capabilities of the world's fiercest supervillains!"

And they note something we noted earlier this morning on Bleeding Cool about a certain Primewarrior organisation….

"In today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42, a special teaser story revealed that the race to obtain the Origin Boxes had already begun! When Miles is targeted by shadowy forces eager to use their power for themselves, the Origin Boxes will be scattered across the Marvel Universe, giving birth to new heroes and villains with familiar powers, but very different journeys! Origin Boxes will also play a key role in the upcoming Armageddon event, starting with next month's prelude series, Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca."

"I am so excited to be a part of this book and to be working with this fantastic team," Condon shared. "To be able to play with the idea of these universes colliding in a truly unique and interesting way like this, and to have the opportunity to create new and lasting creations within them – both characters and settings – is a dream for any creator in this industry. I'm having so much fun working on this book with artist Stefano Caselli and Editor Tom Groneman. I hope that shines through when readers pick up their copies of what I think will be an exciting new piece of the Marvel Universe."

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 5/20

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE ENDGAME!

Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel Universe! Witness the creation of stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

