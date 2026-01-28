Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, miles morales, primewarrior, ultimate

First Armageddon Appearance In Today's Miles Morales #42 (Spoilers)

A first Armageddon appearance will be in today's Spider-Man: Miles Morales #42 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Armageddon makes its first Marvel Universe appearance in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42.

Primewarrior, a new super-soldier corporation, is teased ahead of Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon.

Dr. Jonathan Ohnn (The Spot) and Pruett are revealed as players in Primewarrior’s mysterious plans.

The storyline connects the Ultimate Universe and 616, setting up major Marvel events to come.

The solicitations to Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca read thus: "ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and dynamic artist Luca Maresca kick off a game-changing new saga! When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR…which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE! Don't miss the first chapter of the biggest Wolverine story in years, one that will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Universe!"

Primewarrior, eh? A super-soldier-creating corporation you say? First appearing in next month's Wolverine: Weapons Of Armagedddon #1? Well maybe, maybe not. In fact, maybe not. Because in the coda to today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 byCody Ziglar, Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli, and Marco Renna, we meet a couple of folks looking for the Origin Boxes that Miles Morales took from the Ultimate Universe to the 616 for safe keeping…

Oh, look, everyone, it's PRIMEWARRIOR. With a logo and everything. With Dr Jonathan Ohnn, otherwise known as Spot, in the boardroom talking remotely to Pruett… the identity of whom I am sure we will be learning at a later date.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by Cody Ziglar, Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli, Marco Renna

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE COLLIDES WITH THE 616! Sometimes, it takes TWO SPIDER-MEN to do whatever a spider can. But Peter Parker and Miles Morales together might not be enough to overcome what archfoe RABBLE has in store! Don't miss this epic grand finale to the Rabble saga!

