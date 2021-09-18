Fantastic Four #36 Preview: Is Reed Really the Best Man for the Job?

Johnny Storm has a problem in Fantastic Four #36, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. He couldn't keep his little Johnny in his pants and ended up having sex with Doctor Doom's fiance. Nobody makes Doctor Doom a cuck, so as revenge, Doom made Johnny's powers go haywire and now he can't stop burning. Reed Richards has promised to find him a cure for this condition, but let's be honest here… he hasn't exactly done a good job of curing Ben over the years, has he? Has Johnny considered getting a second opinion? Just saying. Check out the preview below.
FANTASTIC FOUR #36
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210686
JUL210689 – FANTASTIC FOUR #36 WRPAD FLAME VAR – $3.99
(W) Dan Slott (A) Nico Leon (CA) Mark Brooks
"UNSTABLE"
• The fallout from THE BRIDE OF DOOM and DEATH IN 4 DIMENSIONS can still be felt!
• And now the 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four has led to THIS!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
