Fantastic Four #36 Preview: Is Reed Really the Best Man for the Job?

Johnny Storm has a problem in Fantastic Four #36, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. He couldn't keep his little Johnny in his pants and ended up having sex with Doctor Doom's fiance. Nobody makes Doctor Doom a cuck, so as revenge, Doom made Johnny's powers go haywire and now he can't stop burning. Reed Richards has promised to find him a cure for this condition, but let's be honest here… he hasn't exactly done a good job of curing Ben over the years, has he? Has Johnny considered getting a second opinion? Just saying. Check out the preview below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #36

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210686

JUL210689 – FANTASTIC FOUR #36 WRPAD FLAME VAR – $3.99

(W) Dan Slott (A) Nico Leon (CA) Mark Brooks

"UNSTABLE"

• The fallout from THE BRIDE OF DOOM and DEATH IN 4 DIMENSIONS can still be felt!

• And now the 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four has led to THIS! Rated T

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $3.99