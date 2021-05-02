FCBD Preview: Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika Comes To Image Comics

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including the new series of Joe Benitez' Lady Mechanika, now being published by Image Comics.

FCBD 2021 LADY MECHANIKA

IMAGE COMICS

APR210007

(W) Joe Benitez (A/CA) Joe Benitez

A young woman in the Victorian Era searches desperately for the secrets to her past, which resulted in her extraordinary but unnatural mechanical limbs. Lady Mechanika FCBD 2021 will include the 14-page stand-alone story "The Demon of Satan's Alley," which first introduced Lady Mechanika and her steampunk world (Lady Mechanika #0), plus 8 or more pages of excerpts from upcoming and/or existing Lady Mechanika books including "Monster at the Ministry of Health," the newest story by series creator Joe Benitez which will debut this year at Image Comics. Preview & Reprint Material Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021! SRP: PI

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.