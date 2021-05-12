FCBD Preview: Jonna and Mooncakes Join Oni Press Summer Celebration

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including Oni Press running exclusive comic book stories from four of their hit titles, Jonna And The Umpossible Monsters, Mooncakes, Tea Dragon Tapesty, and The Sprite And The Gardener.

FCBD 2021 ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION

ONI PRESS INC.

APR210034

(W) K. O'Neill, Rii Abrego, Suzanne Walker, Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Joe Whitt, K. O'Neill, Wendy Xu, Chris Samnee

There's nothing better than a beautiful sunny day reading comics, so join us for a look at this summer's fantastic all-ages reads, courtesy of Oni Press! From the gentle, magical worlds of The Tea Dragon Tapestry (by K. O'Neill), The Sprite and the Gardner (by Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt), and Mooncakes (by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu), to the action-packed debut of Chris Samnee and Laura Samnee's Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, there's something for everyone. Grab a glass of lemonade and enjoy! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.