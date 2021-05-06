FCBD Preview: White Ash – Elves and Dwarves in Pennsylvania

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including the returning comic White Ash from Charlie Stickney and Conor Hughes, getting its second season from Scout Comics, and getting a preview on Free Comic Book Day, And a preview of that preview right here.

FCBD 2021 WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #0

SCOUT COMICS

APR210038

(W) Charlie Stickney (A/CA) Conor Hughes

Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania, where mining is a generational calling and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. And the biggest of those secrets is that elves and dwarves live hidden among the town's population.

Join us as we journey back to White Ash, ahead of the season 2 launch. Alex, fresh off finding out he comes from a family of dwarves plans a secret romantic rendezvous in the woods with Lillian the elf… or not so secret as their meeting is witnessed by a young couple with dire results. Preview Material Rating: Teen

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.