Fear Diaries Come To Source Point Press February 2021 Solicitations

Garrett Gunn and Nicolas Touris have an anthropomorphic thriller to kick Source Point Press' February 2021 solicitations off with The Fear Diaries…



FEAR DIARIES SPECIAL ED ONESHOT

SOURCE POINT PRESS

DEC201680

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Nicolas Touris

When we are young, our parents tell us that there is nothing that goes bump in the night. That the terrifying monsters that live in our bedrooms are figments of our imagination. Our eyes playing tricks on us. They tell us that the Boogeyman doesn't exist. That there is nothing under our beds or lurking in the shadows of our closets. There there is nothing to be afraid of. There's only one problem. They lied. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $9.99



TWIZTID HAUNTED HIGH ONS DARKNESS RISES TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

DEC201672

(W) Dirk Manning, Twiztid (A) Marianna Pescosta, Alessandro De Fornasari

Nominated for three 2020 Ringo Awards (including "Best Humor Comic"), Haunted High-Ons stars Twiztid as fake ghost hunters who, when called to a real haunted house, soon realize it's their newfound responsibility to stop a wicked energy known as "The Darkness" from spreading across the world – whether they're up to the task or not! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $19.99



DEAD ENDS KIDS SUBURBAN JOB #2 (OF 4) CVR A MADD

SOURCE POINT PRESS

DEC201673

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Criss Madd

The Suburban Job continues! Torie, Brian, and Amna suddenly find themselves in possession of a giant bag of cash. And Ray-Ray wants it back. But who is the mysterious kingpin of suburbia? Nothing is what it seems; it's all so much worse than that! How long can the kids stay off Ray-Ray's radar? Find out as the indie hit of 2021 dials it up to eleven and one of our kids has a very, very bad day… In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99



DEAD ENDS KIDS SUBURBAN JOB #2 (OF 4) CVR B KINCAID 1 IN 5

SOURCE POINT PRESS

DEC201674

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Ryan Kincaid



SOURCE POINT PRESSDEC201675

BLACK OF HEART #4 (OF 5) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS DEC201676

(W) Chris Charlton (A) David Hollenbach Drake realizes that Patty has gone missing just as he's pulled into a raid on Lucky Luciano's warehouse. A terrible accident leads to a stunning revelation and the final chase begins! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CLAIM SONG OF IRE AND VICE #3 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS DEC201677

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Mihajlo Dimitrievski War in Unstablovakia should mean steady work for freelance mercenaries, right? Well, not if the mercenaries are incompetent ding-dongs… The battle for the kingdom is down to knights fighting the undead. But these knights have this bothersome code of loyalty that really bothers our two mercenaries or "heroes". Plus, what happens when we add love into the mix? Zombie fights, knife fights, and food fights! Oh my! Grab your sword, armor up, and smash a pie into your enemy's face! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DAMNED CURSED CHILDREN #2 (OF 5) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS DEC201678

(W) Howard Wong, Josh Stafford (A) Robin Simon Ng The city has gone mad with ravaging toddlers preying upon innocent people! Lawrence and Sam run out of places to hide, with bloodthirsty children close on their trail! At a nearby elementary school, students are breaking through the barricade where their parents hide. Will any adult do the unthinkable to survive? On the streets, Daisy runs for her life, leading a pack of little monsters to her unsuspecting roommates. A highschooler fends for herself as she tries to find a way home, but is anywhere safe?In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

ERA OF GREAT WONDERS #3 (OF 6)

SOURCE POINT PRESS DEC201679

(W) John Myers (A) Jennifer L. Myer In this third issue of The Era of Great Wonders the situation in Pangaea continues to spiral out of control as the evacuees meet the terrifying Great Scyphozoan, meanwhile James and Eugene learn more about the cost of safety on the military base. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

TOUCHING EVIL #13

SOURCE POINT PRESS DEC201681

(W) Dan Dougherty (A) Dan Dougherty Being able to kill evil with the touch of your hand may sound like a power worth having, but the role of perfect assassin is taking a toll on Ada's sanity. Ada has been busy with a string of lucrative assassinations and has almost raised enough money to break the curse that allows her to kill evil with a touch of her hand. But being the perfect assassin is taking a toll on her sanity, and the stage is set for one of the most sinister endings imaginable. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 WARCORNS COMBAT UNICORNS FOR HIRE #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS DEC201682

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kit Wallis The Warcorns report to Headquarters and await their assignment to Alpha Company. The group is greeted by their new squad leader, Staff Sergeant Kill, who prepares them for their first mission. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99