Feilong Is Getting Even More And More Like Elon Musk #XSpoilers

In Marvel Comics' Iron Man series, Kelvin Heng – Feilong – has managed to buy up Stark Industries, outing Tony Stark, and turning it around for his own interests. But he does want to make sure everyone working for him is feeling safe and secure.

There you go, Elon Musk Move One. Although he may have done a better job with the lawyers. And of course Feilong actually wanted to buy Stark Industries. Then there;s the trip to Mars.

Feilong tried to take Mars until the mutants claimed it for themselves and terraformed it into the planet Arakko for their Arrakki cousins. Still, Feilong took the opportunity to increase his power, even if he didn't actually step foot on Mars, yet. Elon Musk Move Two.

Don't you hate it when someone leaves an inheritance for you in the back of a priceless painting that you've had stored in a hanger for decades, and then someone goes and finds it and keeps it for themselves, just because you were too ADHD to look in a box? Welcome to Tony Stark's life. Howard Stark's legacy. And Feilong his acquisition.

Looks like Howard Stark did want Tony Stark to know he was adopted after all. And, he's had some dealings with The Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear, who had pressure placed against him for being a black superhero in the fifties and early sixties.

Could this be the secret origin of Mysterium, the metal introduced by mutants for the first Hellfire Gala that bought off the galaxy and also secured financial dependency on Earth? A metal created from condensed kirbons the centre of the Phoenix power source? Could this be an early form of adamantium? Vibranium? Or is this something else? Lucking into something you happend to buy accidentally that suddenly took off and become huge, making you billions in the process? Elon Musk Move Three. But Feilong actually has something to build… that has mutants in mind.

Leading up to Iron Man #8, out in July as part of a Hellfire Saga tie-in, with Gerry Duggan bringing his X-Men and Avengers stories together, ahead of kicking off Uncanny Avengers #1 in August.

But it looks like that particular plotline will be heavy-handed in the X-Men/Avengers Free Comic Book Day issue, out for the 6th of May. And Bleeding Cool has a first peek. As the US Government starts to make a move against Krakoa on the evening of the Hellfire Gala.





And we know where American government overreaction against mutants tends to go for a first response. But who are those mutants causing such an issue for America, living among them?

Ellie, a young mutant, who also happens to be the mutant daughter of Deadpool living under an assumed identity with SHIELD operative Emily Preston's family.

It's time for Feilong's Stark Industries to take over the role that Trask used to play, it seems. With the colour scheme to match…

Though Elon Musk hasn't yet built massive mutant monolith mechanisms. Yet. And maybe Deadpool should get out of his date with Valentine Vuong for more than just his symbiote puppy?

I don;t think he's going to be best pleased, do you?

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230833

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to-Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FCBD 2023 AVENGERS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220014

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Joshua Cassara, Various (CA) Garron, Javier

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: TeenIn Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: PI

DEADPOOL #6

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230829

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Javier Pina (CA) Martin Coccolo

VALENTINE's DAY!

Love is in the air as Deadpool takes his new romance, Valentine, out on the town! Unfortunately, bullets, blades and explosive devices are also in the air since both of them have enemies who want them DEAD. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99