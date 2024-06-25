Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: filip sablik, jamie s rich, ross richie

Filip Sablik Quits Boom Studios, Planning Something With Jamie S Rich

Boom Studios Gossip - Filip Sablik Quits As President of Publishing? Is He Planning Something With Jamie S Rich? Is Ross Richie Returning?

Article Summary Rumors swirl as Filip Sablik reportedly leaves Boom Studios as President.

Ross Richie amps up social media activity; possible return to Boom?

Speculation rises on a new venture involving Jamie S Rich and Sablik.

Boom Studios' status amidst persistent acquisition talks by publishing giants.

I understand that the long-term Boom! Studios President of Publishing and Marketing, Filip Sablik, has handed in his notice at the company and resigned from the position he has held for over a decade. He will remain at the publisher for the remainder of his notice.

You know, I was told that when Jamie S Rich resigned from IDW as Editor-In-Chief, a Bleeding Cool story that Popverse recently was able to officially confirm, that something like this might happen. A second shoe may drop, and the laces would be tied together. After extensive conversations with West Coasters, I now have further confirmation that this may be the case, that Jamie S Rich and Filip Sablik may be setting up something new together. And the changes made in time for a new announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, though maybe neither expected Bleeding Cool to have reported them so soon. We did allow involved parties time to tell certain people close to them first, however.

Graduate Cum Laude of Maryland Institute College of Art with a BFA in Illustration in 2000, Filip Sablik was hired as an assistant manager at Diamond Comic Distributors from 2001 to 2006. He moved to VP of Marketing and Sales at Top Cow, then Publisher from 2006 to 2012. He joined Boom Studios as VP of Publishing and Marketing in 2012 before being promoted to President in 2014, ten years ago, where he has been a prominent face for the publisher ever since. And now… who knows? A new opportunity, yet to be named.

Filip Sablik was a central member of the team that grew the publisher, including Boom Studios getting "Premier" status with Diamond after tripling its market share, he was instrumental in building multiple original comic book franchises including BRZRKR, Something Is Killing The Children, and Lumberjanes as well as licensed programs including Power Rangers, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Dune, and The Expanse. He was notable I'm developing and overseeing the company's direct-to-consumer Direct Reserve program and developing and running the company's returnable retail partner support program

That team include Boom Studios EIC Matt Gagnon who has been there since almost the beginning of the company, Stephen Christy President of Development, who has been there nearly as long as Filip, and Jen Harned who joined a few years ago as CFO. Will any of these step up as the new face of the publisher?

Founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby back in 2005, Boom Studios has been a main comic book publisher in the industry, including licenses for the likes of Buffy and Firefly, Planet Of The Apes and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It has published original titles such as Something Is Killing the Children, Lumberjanes, Fence, Bzrkr, Grim and my own Avengefuls series. Partially sold to 20th Century Fox, now owned by Disney, every now and then there are big rumours that it is about to be bought by Penguin Random House. But now, as before, these rumours have been denied. But they do still seem to hang around.

It's going to be a very interesting San Diego Comic-Con, is it not?

