SCOOP: Jamie S. Rich, Editor-In-Chief of IDW, Quits For Something New

Bleeding Cool learnt yesterday that Jamie S. Rich, Editor-In-Chief of IDW, was quitting the San Diego-based comic book publisher.

Bleeding Cool learnt yesterday that Jamie S. Rich, Editor-In-Chief of IDW, was quitting the San Diego-based comic book publisher for something new. What, we do not yet know. IDW representatives confirmed the news last night, telling me "Jamie S. Rich accepted another exciting opportunity in the industry. We appreciate all of his work and truly wish him the best."

I also learned that former twice-times Editor-In-Chief Chris Ryall had been approached by IDW CEO Davidi Jonas to return to IDW in his former role for a third time, but declined.

Longstanding comic book publisher IDW, known for everything from Locke & Key to Transformers to Wynonna Earp, has had a precarious past, something Bleeding Cool has covered extensively over the years. But despite all the naysayers it has survived, stuck around and seemingly prospered, with its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line setting record sales, nine Eisner Award nominations for 2024 and a planned major Star Trek event for next year.

Bleeding Cool first broke the appointment of Jamie S, Rich to the role over a year ago before it was confirmed. Jamie S. Rich started in comics in 1994 as an assistant editor at Dark Horse Comics before moving over to Oni Press in 1998, where he became editor-in-chief. He published his first prose novel, Cut My Hair, in 2000 writing as a freelance. In 2015, Jamie S. Rich joined DC Comics as part of their Vertigo imprint and, in time, would oversee DC's Young Animal with Gerard Way as well as Group Editor of Justice League, Batman and Superman comic books, where he co-created the storyline that would see the new Superman, Jon Kent, be revealed as a young bisexual man, before becoming EIC of webtoon publisher Tapas Media, then jumping to IDW. But where next? And who will take his place?

