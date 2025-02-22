Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, keenspot, lunar, Mark Spears

Keenspot Sneak Into Lunar As Execution Posse for May 2025 Solicits

Keenspot sneak into Lunar Distribution as Execution Posse Holdings for May 2025 solicits wirh Mark Spears' Monsters #5

Article Summary Keenspot's Execution Posse Holdings partners with Sony Records, joining the Lunar Distribution lineup.

Mark Spears' Monsters #5 and Hot Valley Days #1 headline Keenspot solicitations for May 2025.

Papa Duke #3 enters development with Sony Entertainment and hits stores May 28, 2025.

Slaughter Otter returns in issue #3, featuring in a special Free Comic Book Day event this May.

As Bleeding Cool reported earlier this week, Keenspot has managed to get itself into Lunar Distribution's listings by backing its way in through an already-signed arrangement with their imprint Execution Posse Holdings which is co-owned by Keenspot and Sony Records. And now home to all of Keenspot's solicitations, including Mark Spear's Monsters #5 and the launch of Hot Valley Days #1 and Slaughter Otter #3.

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #5

NOTE: Cover D is polybagged with an exclusive Monsters trading card at no added cost! Hot off the heels of Free Comic Book Day's #0 issue, acclaimed writer/artist Mark Spears brings you the fantastic fifth installment in his record-breaking hit indie series! The group of kids rush to a nearby gas station, eager to call the sheriff and report the terrifying site they saw at Ol' Man Crowley's place. But they're not alone. Hiding in the shadows, a savage werewolf is watching—and it's not about to let them leave alive. Meanwhile, Igor visits his green-skinned guest upstairs and decides it's time for a change. Taking matters into his own hands, he gives her a much-needed haircut—one that will leave her looking as bold and rebellious as ever. (This is a Keenspot publication.)

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY MARK SPEARS

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 4/7/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 5/28/2025

COVER B: HAIRCUT

COVER C: ASM #313 HOMAGE

COVER D: BAGGED W/ TRADING CARD! NEW MUTANTS #98 HOMAGE

HOT VALLEY DAYS #1 (of 3)

Based on a true story! Back in 1978, 15-year old Janie left behind her abusive past in small-town Ohio and hitchhiked to L.A. There she soon found out her neighbor's business was all about cocaine. For the next eight years, Janie worked to hustle cocaine for the Cartel at clubs and parties, selling to the rich, famous and powerful. Then she decided to stop selling… and the trouble started. (This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.)

WRITTEN BY MATTHEW SPRADLIN & SEAN E. DEMOTT

INTERIOR ART BY FARID KARAMI

COVER ART BY FARID KARAMI

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 4/7/2025

IN STORE DATE: 5/14/2025

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

COVER C: HOLOFOIL COVER

COVER D: 1:20 RETAILER INCENTIVE

PAPA DUKE #3 (of 3)

In development with Sony Entertainment! Papa Duke is the feared ruler of Blood World City and the psychopathic leader of the Night of the Cadillac gangs. After indoctrinating Mother Vega to his underworld, it's time to seal the deal as all of Blood World bears witness to a most brutal union. (This is a co-publication with partner Keenspot.)

WRITTEN BY AIMEE DELONG

INTERIOR ART BY GERSHON VILLAMOR

MAIN COVER ART BY RISZA A. PERDHANA

FULL COLOR • 32 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 4/14/2025

IN STORE DATE: 5/28/2025

COVER B: TODD SKULL

COVER C: GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVER D: TODD SKULL

SLAUGHTER OTTER! #3

NOTE: Slaughter Otter can also be seen in Free Comic Book Day special Keenspot Toybox in May! From out of the shadows, the true leader of L.E.E.C.H. emerges! Bringing a cold and calculated brand of anger and vengeance, both Slaughter and the Leech Queen will beg for death to escape the clutches of SPOILER! Don't miss this issue! (This is a Keenspot publication.)

WRITTEN BY MATT FIFE

ILLUSTRATED BY MATT RODGERS

MAIN COVER BY MATT RODGERS

FULL COLOR • 24 PAGES • $5.99

FOC DATE: 4/14/2025 • IN STORE DATE: 5/28/2025

COVER B: J. HAMMOND

COVER C: TROY DONGARRA

COVER D: SPOT FOIL | MATT RODGERS

