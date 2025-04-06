Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Dark Patterns #5 Preview: Scarface's Puppet Parade

Batman faces an army of Scarface-masked followers in Batman: Dark Patterns #5, as a mysterious voice from above turns a tower into a puppet master's playground.

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns #5 hits stores on April 9th, featuring Batman vs. an army of Scarface-masked followers in a mysterious tower

Writer Dan Watters and artist Hayden Sherman bring a bizarre mystery to life as a puppet master's voice controls the tower

Tensions rise between tower inhabitants and GCPD, leading to a startling and violent development for the Dark Knight

Case 02: The Voice of the Tower–Part II As tensions rise between the inhabitants of Scarface Tower and the GCPD, Batman finds himself confronted by the tower's immune system–an armed mob wearing the face of Scarface. With the puppet mastermind's voice ringing through the building like the voice of God, Batman is confronted with a bizarre mystery…one which is further challenged by a startling and violent development.

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #5

DC Comics

0225DC165

0225DC166 – Batman: Dark Patterns #5 Martin Simmonds Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

In Shops: 4/9/2025

SRP: $4.99

