First Appearance Of Doctor Doom and The Skrulls, Up for Auction Today

Fantastic Four #2 may not be as valuable as Fantastic Four #5 – but maybe one day it could be? Because while Fantastic Four #5 has the first appearance of Doctor Doom, Fantastic Four #2 has the first appearance of the Skrulls. The alien shape-shifting race who first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel popped up again in WandaVision and now looking to fill the ranks of the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, and more besides?

Fantastic Four #2 in an incredible CGC 9.0 grade is up on the ComicConnect Auction listings today, Tuesday the 13th, and at the time of writing, has bids up of only $5440, when the guide price for a condition in 9.0 is just over $10,000. In comparison, they have a Fantastic Four #5 in a much lower condition, CGC 3.5 currently at $5,600, well over the guide price at that grade of $1,715.

Both worth keeping an eye on…

FANTASTIC FOUR (1961-96; 2003-12) #2 CGC VF/NM: 9.0

ow/white pgs Kirby cvr/art; 1st app. of the Skrulls; 2nd Fantastic Four

Who knew that the need for a faddish, sci-fi based villain would result in storylines and mythology spanning across decades? It wasn't as though Lee and Kirby were consciously creating a pop-culture world in the rocky days of early Silver Age Marvel, they were just trying to make fun comics that would sell and attract readers — but, by following the hyperactive lead of their imaginative audience, they developed a language and style and mythos that carries on to this day, to the movies and beyond. This first appearance of the Skrulls hints at the grandeur and go-for-broke glee of the Marvel Universe to come. Looking like it was printed yesterday, check out those bright tones on the cover, the yellow is so sunny you need to wear sunglasses to look directly at this comic. The hues on the Thing's body are something to behold, as well as the flames surrounding Johnny Storm and the subtle greys in the Skrull uniforms. This is really an impressive copy of this famous issue, whose profile has shot through the roof since the Kree/Skrull saga has been added into the mix at the MCU. A super-important comic, in really nifty condition, sure to be a hit at auction. Overstreet Guide 2020 VF/NM (9.0) value = $10,600.

FANTASTIC FOUR (1961-96; 2003-12) #5 CGC VG-: 3.5

ow pgs Jack Kirby cvr/art; origin & 1st app. of Dr. Doom, bondage cover, Dr. Doom Movie Rumors!

Dr. Doom, according to Jack Kirby, was modeled after the Middle Age concept of Death, hence the skull-like mask and hood. Kirby claimed that Doom, a genius inventor, sorcerer, and leader of Latveria, is inherently evil, and as a result of his facial disfigurement and hatred for Reed Richards, he lashes out against the world in perpetual vengeance. He is one of comics' greatest and most complex villains ever created and he makes his debut here in Fantastic Four #5. Created by the team of Kirby and Stan Lee, this character has been copied and imitated many times over the last fifty years, most notably as one of Lucasfilm's inspirations in creating Darth Vader. This era of Kirby covers defined the industry aesthetic of the period and the dynamic composition informs the reader of what they can expect inside the book's hallowed pages. There are many iconic characters in the Marvel Universe that have yet to be introduced into the mainstream of the MCU, but there is one omission that looms large in the rogue's gallery of Marvel villainy, larger than Galactus even, the one and only Dr. Doom, who makes his debut in this very issue. Quite possibly the king of the mountain when it comes to House of Ideas evildoers, Victor Von Doom is the Darth Vader of the vaunted publisher's stable. That being the case, it is inevitable that this book is going to explode in desirability and value at any possible moment, so, no matter the grade, we urge you most insistently to fortify your collectible portfolio with a copy of this important key. Overstreet Guide 2020 VG- (3.5) value = $1,715.