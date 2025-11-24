Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

First Look At Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips And Lee Garbett

First Look at Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett from Marvel Comics in March 2026

Last month Bleeding Cool told you that Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett were working on a new title for Marvel Comics. Then, Marvel confirmed it was a new Daredevil #1 for March 2026. And it's coming with a blind bag, obviously. We have a preview below now…. as well as the reminder that it's not the only Daredevil launch title, in Marvel's February 2026 solicits and solicitations, we have It's Jeff… Meets Daredevil. Where Jeff the Land Shark is meeting The Punisher as well..





DAREDEVIL #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARiANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG ALSO AVAILABLE – EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS DAREDEVIL #1

WITH EITHER (1) COVER LISTED ABOVE, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY

DAN PANOSIAN, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, (1) BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES,

OR (1) OF SEVERAL RARE, BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …RETAILERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING PRICING.

IT'S JEFF MEETS DAREDEVIL #1

Kelly Thompson (W) • Gurihiru (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DANIELE DI NICUOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ADVENTURES OF JEFF THE LAND SHARK CONTINUE WITH DAREDEVIL!

In this special new story from star Jeff team Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, Jeff the Land Shark learns the meaning of courage from THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR! Plus, the latest season of IT'S JEFF appears in print for the very first time so you can enjoy all the adorableness and chaos the way Daredevil himself would – without a phone screen!!! Don't miss what happens when Jeff wins the lottery, goes to the groomer, and best of all…TAKES ON THE HULK!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES …$5.99

