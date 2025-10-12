Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man | Tagged: lee barnett, new york comic con, spider-gwen, stephanie phillips

Stephanie Phillips & Lee Barnett On Marvel Mystery & Spider-Gwen Band

Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett on a Marvel mystery comic that won't be announced at NYCC and the name of Spider-Gwen's new 616 band

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips teases a new Marvel mystery comic with artist Lee Garbett, announcement coming soon.

Project speculation swirls around solo male Marvel heroes—could it be Punisher, Daredevil, or Spider-Man?

Spider-Gwen's 616 band name revealed as Threadbare, chosen by fans at NYCC's Spider-Man and Venom panel.

Threadbare will debut in All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #6, marking a unique fan-driven moment.

Phoenix, Harley Quinn, and Planet She-Hulk writer Stephanie Phillips has taken to TikTok lately, explaining the life of a modern comic book writer for Marvel, DC and beyond with Boom and Image creator-owned series such as Grim and A Man Among Ye. She has also been teasing a new Marvel Comics series, which was planned to have been announced at New York Comic Con (notably, the Women Of Marvel panel is later today), but apparently, it won't be announced quite yet. She has teased that the artist will be Lee Barnett, though, saying "Let's go girls… to the comic shops. The mystery book I've been teasing is being drawn by the one and only Lee freaking Garbett. I may have bribed him to make this video with me, and he crushed it. So if that's any indication of what it's been like to collab together… buckle up. This one's going to be good. Official book announcement coming soon, but let me just say what a huge fan of Lee's work I've been for such a long time, and I'm honored to be his partner on this next project." Best guesses, considering Stephanie Phillips' other TikTok videos about her comic book wishes suggest it may be a series with a solo male character… Punisher? Daredevil? Spider-Man? Nova?

She also revealed that, thanks to a public vote at the New York Comic Con Spider-Man and Venom panel, the name of Spider-Gwen's new band in the 616 Marvel Universe will be Threadbare, and they will make their first appearance in All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #6. Stephanie says, "This is the first time I've ever let the audience vote on what I write in a book! We let everyone at the Marvel panel vote on Spider-Gwen's new band name and it was so much fun. Yes, the band will actually now appear in the book. Thank you to everyone for participating!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!