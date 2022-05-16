First Look at X-Men Legends #1 by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter

This August, Roy Thomas returns to the X-Men to write X-Men Legends #1, relaunching the nostalgia-fueled X-Men Legends series with a new number one issue alongside artist Dave Wachter. Thomas plans to fill in the gap between Wolverine's first appearance and Giant-Size X-Men #1. Will we finally learn the origins of Wolverine's two dicks? We can only hope so. In the meantime, Thomas did an interview with Adventures in Poor Taste, who, staying true to their name, slathered their logo all over the preview pages Marvel gave them to mark their territory. Don't worry guys. We all smell your scent on these pages. But that won't stop us from repurposing them for a clickbait article. Enjoy the preview below, and head over to AIPT to read the interview.

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Kaare Andrews

AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1!

Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume!

Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas!

Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you've been looking for!

