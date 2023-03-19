First Scott Lang Ant-Man, Cassie Lang & Darren in Marvel Premiere #47 Marvel Premiere #47 by David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Byrne is quite the comic book of first appearances, especially for Ant-Man movies.

Marvel Premiere #47 by David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Byrne is quite the comic book of first appearances, especially for anyone following the Ant-Man movies with an eye to Young Avengers movies to come.

Scott Lang, these days played by Paul Rudd, first appeared in Avengers #181 in 1979, but then took on the role as the second Ant-Man in Marvel Premiere #47 the month afterwards. Hank Pym had switched to the identity of Yellowjacket, and so we got a brand new Ant-Man. In Back Issue #71 published by TwoMorrows Publishing, Michelinie told Chris Brennaman, "I wanted something completely different, in both origin and motivation, from Pym. So I came up with the idea of a reformed criminal – not an unjustly accused innocent, which would have been the expected angle. And I figured that, as a burglar, he probably enjoyed the adrenaline rush of his previous 'job,' so the excitement of heroic adventure could fill that need in him, but legally."

Portrayed as a single father, the issue also featured the first appearance of his daughter, Cassie Lang, now played by Kathryn Newton, later to become the Young Avenger known as Stature, with size-increasing powers, as well as Darren Cross, now played Corey Stoll, the corporate millionaire, who used an experimental "nucleorganic" pacemaker to save his life, but giving him superpowers, making him more robotic with every appearance. You can see where the Quantumania people got the idea to make him into a MODOK from.

A copy of Marvel Premiere #47 is currently being sold by Heritage Auctions, with a 9.0 CGC graded copy garnering bids totalling $71 so far. With Quantumania setting up the Kang Dynasty films and Cassie Lang likely to be a lead, in an upcoming iteration of the Young Avengers, this could be quite the key issue. And a guarantee you won't see Darren Cross' naked bottom in this one.

Marvel Premiere #47 Ant-Man (Marvel, 1979) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Scott Lang becomes the new Ant-Man. Intro of Cassie Lang and Darren Cross, both of whom appear in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie. Bob Layton cover and art. John Byrne art. Overstreet 2022 VF/NM 9.0 value = $138; NM- 9.2 value = $210. CGC census 3/23: 372 in 9.0, 1593 higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.