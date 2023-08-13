Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, geek retreat, sauid arabia

Five Comic Book Stores Open, Five Close, Two Re-Open

Bleeding Cool always tries to keep an eye on comic book stores that close, those that open and those which go through ch-ch-changes.

Bleeding Cool always tries to keep an eye on comic book stores that close, those that open and those which go through ch-ch-changes.

Geek Retreat has opened their fiftieth store in the UK – and the thirty-eight still open after the pandemic – selling comics, toys, merchandise and games, and providing a space for gaming clubs, with Chris Ord and Adam Bingham opening the latest store in the franchise in Hartlepool, located on York Road.

Paul Bender has opened Cursed Earth Comics in London Road in Southend, saying, "I'm a comic book fan and have always been since I was a kid. Because I used to work in sales, I couldn't think of a better way to put the two together. But it's a bit of a risk due to me not operating a shop before. However, I can't wait to get it open so people – and fellow fans – can come in and enjoy it."

Collected Comics & Games: Irving has just opened in the Irving Mall, in Irving, Texas, with Ben Dunn, Davis Degrand, Sam Vera, Steve Erwin, and more guests for their grand opening.

Silva Collectibles has opened in the Pipeworks Market of Melbourne, Australia.

Knappy's Komics and Kollectibles is closing but is reopening as the merger of Knappy's Komics, Funn Time Games and WhiteSoxDepot Sports Cards in Mishawaka, Indiana, opens on the 1st of September.

April Policki has had to close A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles of Manchester, Connecticut, saying, "due to unfortunate family issues, I have to close the store at the end of September. I will be moving out of state to take care of my personal matters and will not be able to run operations from afar."

James Laws is closing the Hive comic book store in Odessa, Texas, saying, "We will be winding down and closing down the store. The economy and other outside factors led us to close our doors" on the 27th of August.

Wonderland Comics is opening a new store on Pratt Street, Hartford, Connecticut, from husband and wife team Zak and Kristen, who also run Wonderland Comics in Putnam.

Repetes Comic Shop of Concord, New Hampshire, closed last month, saying, "We are closing the store permanently. July 16th will be the last day open for business. THANK YOU for all your support". They told VancouverIsAwesome, "Before COVID-19, this place was fantastic. We had a great neighbourhood," says Paraschos. Now "a lot of people aren't working around here anymore, and with rent evictions, people aren't living in the neighbourhood anymore." "

Mind's Eye Comics has reopened up in Burnsville, now owned by Eric Childs, making it the only Black-owned comic store in the state of Minnesota.

Nick Paraschos says that 8th Dimension of Vancouver, Canada is closing at the end of August, saying, "PEOPLE OF THE 8TH It Is With Heavy Heart that i Announce that the 8th will be closing its doors at the end of August. New Comics will be coming end Mid July So let the SALES SALES SALES BEGIN !!!!"

Dylan Miller is closing Lightning Bolt Comics and Games of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He told CBC, "There's a lot of shipping costs and stuff involved. The profit to be gained from it wasn't meeting the expectations of my life." As well, flooding from post-tropical storm Fiona damaged his premises in the basement of a Grafton Street storefront. As a small business owner, he couldn't afford to repair it and go on.

Comic Verse is a new comic store that has opened on King Abdulaziz Road, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!