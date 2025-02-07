Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jeff the land shark, Marvel Rivals

Five More Marvel Rivals Variant Covers For March… Including Jeff

Five more Marvel Rivals variants for March... including Jeff The Land Shark, the first breakout original creation at Marvel since Deadpool

Article Summary Five new Marvel Rivals variant covers debut in March, featuring iconic heroes like Doctor Strange and Moon Knight.

Marvel Rivals covers arise from a collaboration between Marvel Games and NetEase Games, boosting fan excitement.

Explore kinetic artwork and unique designs with Marvel Rivals comic covers, now available for preorder.

Jeff The Land Shark joins the roster, as fans anticipate more exciting Marvel Rivals reveals coming soon.

Marvel Comics is desperately hoping that the massive hit of Marvel Rivals might spin off into comic books. They have done a roaring trade on the Capcom Vs Marvel covers a few times, so now they are doing the same with Marvel Rivals, featuring artwork from Marvel Games and NetEase Games for ten comic books in March. They showed off five before, they are now showing off another five, including Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Psylocke, Luna Snow and more.

"The latest collaboration between Marvel Games and NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals is a global phenomenon! Not only does the thrilling Super Hero team-based PVP shooter give longtime fans a chance to battle as their favorite Marvel heroes, but it also offers newcomers an exciting entry point to Marvel Comics storytelling. Following the hit MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVERS released this past month, this new batch of covers spotlight even more currently playable icons, showcasing the game's kinetic artwork and unique designs for characters like Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Psylocke, Luna Snow and more. Check out the first five MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVERS coming in March, and stay tuned for more reveals soon! Preorder them at your local comic shop today!"

On Sale 3/5

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

IMMORTAL THOR #21 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #6 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 3/12

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 3/19

AVENGERS #24 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #2 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

PSYLOCKE #5 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

On Sale 3/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

DOOM'S DIVISION #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

INCREDIBLE HULK #23 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!