Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #3 Preview: Spinning Ouroboros

The Flash takes on The Top in this preview of Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #3, a comic based on the movies based on the comics.

FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #3

DC Comics

0922DC281

(W) Kenny Porter (A/CA) Jason Howard

Barry has learned to control his powers and is finally starting to feel like the hero he's always dreamed he could be. But then a showboating new villain going by the name of the Top shows up looking to test his abilities and make some cash selling his weapons after showing how they can take out the Flash! Barry will need to use every skill he's picked up along the way if he's going to stop this topsy-turvy terror!

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

